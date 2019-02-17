|
William "Bill" Bruss
Fort Collins - William "Bill" Bruss died February 8th after a valiant fight with cancer. He spent his last hours with: his daughter Jennifer, his son Bill Jr. (Carolyn) and his grandson Travis. His last peaceful minutes were with his wife of 30 years, Lois and his canine pal, Watson.
He balanced his beloved professional life as a principal at Bauder Elementary School (and, for a short time, the mountain schools) with his love of traveling, hunting, trap shooting, fishing, "prayer group", and the cribbage club and the Masonic Lodge.
Bill loved, was loved and survived by two sisters: Paula (Al), Linda, his wonderful nieces and nephews and his brother-in-law Tom.
Our family will always be grateful for the kindness, compassion and professionalism of all the extraordinary medical personnel and staff at: The Cancer Center, the Radiology Center, MCR, the Infusion Center at PVH, and Pathways Hospice.
Bill was a private person and asked that there be no service, but left this request, "If you're going to remember me, let it be from a happy memory! If you think of me in the future - please smile! That will make me happy for eternity!" Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories of Bill.
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 17, 2019