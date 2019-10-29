|
William (Bill) Carl Chubb
William (Bill) Carl Chubb, the owner of Busy B's Maintenance, passed away on October 13, 2019 at the age of 65.
Bill is survived by his son Chad Schwab, his step daughter Heidi Scott, siblings, Mary Greenberg, Maggi Kujawa, Jim Chubb, Chuck Chubb, and many nieces and nephews. He predeceased by his parents Carl and Therese Chubb.
Bill was born in Denver, CO on August 26, 1954. He lived most of his life in Fort Collins even though in his heart he always wanted to live in Montana. He loved being a handyman and helping people. He had many ups and downs but ever the optimist got up, brushed himself off, moved forward with a smile and a great laugh that we all will miss.
Chad is his proudest accomplishment and loved him more than anything. Bill always supported his son and was able to attend his graduation from college earlier this year despite his declining health. He was one proud dad.
Please come and celebrate Bill's life on November 16, 2019 from 2-4PM at 6112 Eagle Roost Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80528. His family would love to hear stories of his life.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019