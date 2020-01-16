Services
William "Bill" DeMoss

William "Bill" DeMoss Obituary
William "Bill" DeMoss

Fort Collins - William R. "Bill" DeMoss went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020.

He was born in Pontiac, Illinois on July 18, 1937. Bill joined the Air Force and was stationed in France, eventually moving to Loveland and Ft Collins, Colorado where he passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

He was a loving father, uncle, and friend with a unique sense of humor and generosity that touched many lives. He loved animals and rescued many throughout his life.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program www.rmrp.org.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
