William Filson



Fort Collins - William J. (Bill) Filson, passed away recently at UC Health in Fort Collins. Bill was born in Fort Collins on December 2nd, 1941 to Ted and Inez Filson, he lived in Fort Collins all his life, attended Fort Collins schools and graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1960. He was an Electrician for 40 plus years, a Trade he enjoyed and excelled at! After retiring, he started a new chapter in his life, he discovered his love for wood and a talent for creating beautiful wood pieces on the Lathe, he had a wonderful imagination and there wasn't much he couldn't make if he set his mind to it! Bill participated in several Craft Shows over the years, he always enjoyed meeting different Artisans, greeting people and answering questions about how each wood piece was made and finished. He was an active member of Rocky Mountain Wood Turners, he made many great friends there and always enjoyed the monthly meetings and demonstrations. Bill married his wife Jean in 1963, in their 56 years together they raised a family, celebrated and enjoyed life, built a cabin in the Rocky Mountains, a place they truly loved where they found great solace and peace in their retirement years, some of our greatest family memories were made at what we always called," Our Mountain Home"! Bill had a heart of gold and a Spirit that soared, a Spirit that still lives within each of us today, he will be missed but never forgotten. He was a Husband, the love of my life for 56 years, Father, Grandfather, Hero, Great Grandfather, Great Uncle, and Brother, he loved his family and friends but held a special place in his heart for the Little Ones in his life, His Great Grand Daughter, Emersyn Wiebelhaus, and his two Great Nieces, Waylan and Remington Root, Bill was it seems ,always a kid at Heart! Bill was a wonderful father to his two daughters, he lived to see them become successful young women, marry and have children of their own, always knowing that if at any time they needed him he would be there for them, he truly was a Hero in their lives. Bill was also a wonderful Grandfather to his four Grandsons, he was a mentor and friend and they each learned so very much from him, times spent with them he always cherished. He marveled at how quickly they grew, each making him proud as they became responsible young adults. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Inez Filson, his Brothers, Jerry Filson and Richard Filson. He is survived by his wife, Jean, his Daughters, April Andrews of Highlands Ranch, Tamara Allen of Littleton, His Grandsons, Nickolas Wiebelhaus, Andrew Wiebelhaus, Michael Allen and Mitchell Allen,all living in the Denver area, Great Grand Daughter, Emersyn Wiebelhaus, Great Nieces, Waylan and Remington Root, little Blessings in his life, Bill is also survived by two Brothers, Robert Filson, (Joann) of Lakewood, Ted Filson, (Pam) of Virginia, and many Nieces and Nephews Bill's family will scatter his ashes at Pingree Park, a place he so loved, where he built a cabin and enjoyed the great outdoors, there he will rest in peace watching over all who were such a big part of his life, we were Blessed to have had him in our lives, we will forever carry him with us in our hearts till we meet again! No service is planned at this time.









