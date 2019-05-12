|
|
William "Bill" Fischer
Fort Collins - William "Bill" Fischer, age 62, passed away unexpectedly with his family at his side on May 7th, 2019 at UC Health Medical Campus in Aurora, CO. A native of Fort Collins, Bill grew up across from City Park and spent his formative years between Fort Collins and the Fischer family ranch in Walden, CO. In 1979 he received his B.S. in Natural Resource Management from Colorado State University and later completed a J.D. at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA. Bill happily practiced water law with his father Ward for years and enjoyed many memorable lunches with his dad and colleagues in Old Town. A third-generation lawyer, Bill retired in January of 2018, having practiced water law for 35 years at the firm that his grandfather founded. Bill served as a Director on the board of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District after his retirement, which he thoroughly enjoyed. A gifted craftsman and outdoorsman, he pursued a diversity of hobbies: arrowhead hunting, woodworking, leather work, welding, and photography in addition to fishing and hunting.
Bill and his family spent many happy weekends at the ranch in Walden, CO which was homesteaded by Bill's great grandfather in 1905. He recently achieved a lifelong dream this past October when he bagged a bull moose in North Park, CO near the family ranch. An avid planner, he enjoyed taking Kathy, the boys, friends, and extended family on hiking, fishing, and camping outings. Bill will be remembered for his unwavering love and loyalty to his wife Kathy, and his sons Bryan (age 25), and Grant (age 24). Words cannot express our sadness and loss at his parting.
Bill is survived by his brothers Jack (Debby) and Scott (Jeannie) Fischer, along with his nephew Ward (Heather) Fischer and their children Dahlia and Zack. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Nancy Fischer, and his uncle, Wil Henderson. A visitation will be held at 8760 6th St., Wellington, CO on May 19th from 3-6pm. A celebration of Bill's life will be at Windsong Events Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd., Ft Collins, CO on May 20th at 2pm. Memorials may be made to the United Way of Larimer County or the .
Published in The Coloradoan on May 12, 2019