William Karl Eiman
Fort Collins - William Karl "Bill" Eiman, 89 of Fort Collins, CO, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Bill was born on September 2, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; Bertha and Louis Eiman, siblings; Louis Jr. and Donald Eiman, and Mrs. Arlene Kemp, and the mother of his children; Shirley L. (Kieser) Eiman.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Abbey) Eiman, his children Stephen (Barbara) Eiman, Susan (Tim) Stroh and Brenda (Todd) Wickstrom; his step-children Dr. Kris (Scott) Saucke, Dr. David (Suzanne) Abbey, Kathy (Dennis) Moddelmog, Jim Abbey and Dr. Nicholas (fiance Kate) Abbey all of Colorado, Eleven grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Mrs. Joyce Hansen and Mrs. Suzanne Eiman of St. Joseph, MO, nephew Jan (Nita) Kieser of Phoeniz, AZ and Ms. Karen Keller of St. Joseph, MO.
Bill grew up on a dairy farm near St Joseph, MO. He and his siblings attended a one room school (Frogge school). He graduated from Central High School in St Joseph in 1948 and from the University of Missouri at Columbia in 1952. Bill served in the US Air Force in San Antonio, TX and Cheyenne, WY.
A private family funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 11:30am at Resthaven Funeral Home in Fort Collins. The graveside service will be live streamed, please visit Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Garden's Facebook page to virtually be present for the service. (https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenFuneral/?eid=ARCbeS35qZoegxd6uCpdmb64jeoWb6Ul4k9T4Npk6waUmyLVCAIzaCM6HBg9F-h_JsYaD5sMTzn62Sma)
The family would like to thank the staff at Lemay Avenue Health and Rehab for the loving care they gave our husband, father and grandfather over the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pathways Hospice 305 Carpenter Rd. Fort Collins, CO 80525 or online at pathways-care.org/ways-to-give.
or to First United Methodist Church 1005 Stover Rd. Fort Collins, CO 80524 - for music for the choir.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 4 to May 6, 2020