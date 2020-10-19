William Richard Longmore (Bill), 91, passed away on October 15, 2020. Bill was a native and life-long resident of Fort Collins. He was born on March 17, 1929 to John and Flossie (Shoffner) Longmore. Bill is survived by his son Michael Longmore of Fort Collins, daughter Debra (Phil) Perkins of Fort Collins and Sister Beverly (Tykie) Longmore (Retired Army Nurse Corp, Lt. Colonel) also of Fort Collins. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jackie in 1991 and his youngest daughter Jennifer in 2009.



Bill graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1947 and joined the National Guard soon after graduation. He served in the Guard for 16 years. He married Jacqueline Hendricks in 1952. Bill learned the plumbing trade from his father John and began working for Wray Plumbing and Heating soon after earning his journeymen's license. He continued to work for Wray P & H until his retirement in 1994. He worked on many large projects in his plumbing career, including multiple additions to the Poudre Valley Hospital and the Rawhide Power Plant. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union.



Bill was an accomplished outdoorsman all of his life. As a young boy, he trapped muskrats around Fort Collins for spending money. He had a great love for the mountains of northern Colorado which included hunting, fishing, and hiking. He and his high school friends hiked and camped in the Rawah and Mummy Range during the summer months. He helped his father build the cherished family cabin near Rustic in 1947 (the cabin did survive the Cameron Peak fire). Bill, Jackie, the kids and many family members spent many weekends at this family cabin, fishing, hunting, hiking, exploring and skating on the Poudre River. The cabin was one of his favorite places for 0ver 70 years.



Bill was a faithful member of the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Bellvue from the early 1950's until his health declined and he could no longer attend regularly. He often led congregational singing and used his plumbing skills to install the first indoor restroom facilities in the current building. Bill was also an accomplished wood worker building many useful items for the family cabin and home as well as the podium and communion table for the church building.



In his retirement years, Bill was able to travel to Alaska and do some deep sea fishing. He caught and landed a 150 pound halibut that he name "by golly" because it was so big and quite a struggle to land. He was also able to travel and visit many friends and grandkids during those years. Bill was a devoted family man and was loved by his entire family and had many close friends. He will be truly missed but not forgotten for his ability to spin a good story, his sense of humor, his good and gentle nature.



Funeral Service: Resthaven Memory Gardens, 11:00 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020









