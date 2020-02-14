|
|
William Rhodes
Fort Collins - William " Bill" Rhodes, 76, of Wellington. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 Both at St Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Collins. Private Interment with full Navy Honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Please go to www.goesfuneralcare.com to see Bill's full obituary, and share condolences and memories with his family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020