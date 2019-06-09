Services
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
William Ross Long III

Ft. Collins - William Ross Long III (aka "Wild Bill"), age 69, passed away peacefully at The Denver Hospice on March 7 after a battle with cancer.

Bill was born in Rome, New York to William Ross Long II and Norma Long. His passions included camping, fishing, hunting, and reading.

Bill is survived by his daughter Jennafer Long, granddaughter Calista Templin, sisters Linda Snow and Laurie Morey, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bill is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and an Expert in Rifle Medal. He served four years in the Army (Special Forces).

Services and burial will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Friday June 14 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 9, 2019
