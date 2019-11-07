|
|
William 'Ray' Ryan
In Loving memory: William 'Ray' Ryan passed away at the age of 88 at his home in Arizona on October 16th, 2019. Ray was born in Loveland, CO on September 23, 1931 to Lloyd and Pearl (Guile) Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Pearl Ryan and his sister Marilyn. He is survived by his four daughters. Daughter: Sheryl Ryan and her children: Bryan (wife Steavie), Laurel (husband Will), Tawnya and Kevin. His Daughter: Joanne Pelletier and her children: Becca, Jenn, and Tayler. His Daughter: Pam Hare (husband Dusty). His Daughter: Kim Stiner (husband Gale) Ray has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His Brother, Max and wife Virginia (Jimenez) Ryan and a wonderful niece, Shannon and two nephews, Kevin and Waylon, along with all of their spouses and beautiful children.
Ray grew up with the love of music, playing in his family band for dances as a child. He served in the Air Force for four years then went on to graduate at UNC with a masters degree in Teaching. He taught Art, Photography and English for Poudre R-1 for 30 years. He had a huge love of cars and motorcycles and loved to travel.
His wish was to be cremated and have no service, his family will have a private celebration of life in his honor to share our favorite memories and love for him, he will be truly missed.
