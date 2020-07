Or Copy this URL to Share

William S. (Bill) Krupke



Fort Collins - William S. Krupke, (Bill), 7-11-33 to 7-01 20, Korean Veteran, lifelong Rotarian. Survived by his wife, Edda, daughter, Kate, two grandchildren, three step daughters, five step grandchildren, and six step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, two daughters and a son. No services are planned, his body has been donated to science.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store