William "Bill" Thomas Boltz
Fort Collins - William (Bill) Thomas Boltz, 81, born in Watertown Wisconsin to William and Veronica Boltz. Bill Married Marilyn Gail Smith in 1962. They moved to Ft. Collins in 1976 and have lived in the same home until her passing. William retired from Kodak in 2000 as a maintenance technician.
William was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn. He is survived by sons Brian (Sherri) Boltz, Kevin (Susan) Boltz and grandchildren Morgan Boltz, Jessica (Joshua) Pohlman, Tayler Boltz, Amanda (Seth) Moldenhauer and Shelsee Shackelford and his great- granddaughter Claire Pohlman.
Funeral services are by family invite only please. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.
