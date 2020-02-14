|
Winifred Irene Carline
Fort Collins - Winifred Irene Carline, 88, of Ft. Collins died at MacKenzie Place on February 10, 2020.
Wink was born on April 12, 1931 in Kansas to John Burton Miller and Lida H. Whittington Miller.
Wink was a teacher in the Denver School District where she met another teacher, Donald Eugene Carline. They fell in love and were married for 55 years until his passing in 2011. Don and Wink were longtime residents of Boulder, Colorado and were members of the Boulder Valley Christian Church.
Survivors include Wink's two daughters, Marylida Carline-Gilkinson (Cameron) and Shelley Harvey (Peter), five grandchildren, Shea and Camille Gilkinson, Cole, Isaac, and Chase Harvey.
Preceding Wink in death are her parents and her husband, Donald.
The family would like to thank the staff at MacKenzie Place and all the staff at Pathways Hospice for the wonderful care of Wink.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
