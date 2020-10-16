1/1
Wynne Montgomery Wilson
Windsor - Wynne Montgomery Wilson was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 13th, 2020. He passed from natural causes due to a fall at home. Wynne was born in Fort Collins, Colorado on November 1, 1996. He made a commitment early in his life to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and his faith sustained him through the past 10 years of debilitating health issues. Wynne loved the outdoors, sports, fishing and his dogs (Husker and Doug). Most of all though, Wynne loved his family and this was demonstrated by his devotion and actions. Wynne graduated from Rocky Mountain High School and had amazing memories of playing sports for the Lobos with the friends he loved there. Since completing some college, he worked a hauling business and odd jobs around Fort Collins. He is survived by his father and mother, Rodney and Valarie Wilson, 4 sisters, Whitney Greenlaw (Andy), Kaylee Johnson, Mary Burton (Dylan) and Macie Wilson, nieces and nephews, Kai Lopatowski, Gracie Greenlaw, Marley Greenlaw, Ezra Johnson and Mila Johnson. Wynne was eagerly awaiting the birth of his sister Mary's first child (Dylan, her husband was one of Wynne's most trusted friends). He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. Uncle Ted Wilson, Aunt Shelly Brown and cousin Tayor Brown were extra special to him, but he loved them all. His life will be celebrated with a service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Foundations Church in Loveland, CO. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.






Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy, prayers and love to the Wilson family!!!
paula and skip thomas
Friend
