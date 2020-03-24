|
Wynona B. Odell
Wynona B. Odell, 84, passed away early Sunday morning, March 15th, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Wynona was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years; Dee L. Odell in 2013. She is survived by her son, Randy, of San Francisco, CA and daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Howard Mackert, of Gig Harbor, WA. Wynona worked at H&R Block for more than 35 years. She was an avid reader and is remembered by many for her sweet, kind spirit. A celebration-of-life service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 24 to Apr. 5, 2020