Zelina HickoxFort Collins - Zelina Alyce Hickox departed this earth to be with her Savior in heaven on July 19, 2020. A private memorial service will by held July 24, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The link for the recorded service will be available July 25 on the Goes Funeral Care website, goesfuneralcare.com , where her full obituary is also posted.