ThomasRay Micheal Alonzo, bornJanuary 8, 1997, was brought into thisworld facing more than any personcould expect. But he was also given tous to be a light in this world. His lightwas dimmed peacefully at his home onSeptember 1, 2019. Tommy was bornto Thomas Few and Deanna Gabler.He has been loved by many, includinga brother and four sisters. At the ageof six, Tommy was then blessed witha father Ray Carmona and four moresisters who all continue to live on hislegacy. Tommy is survived byDeanna Gabler- MotherRaymond Carmona- FatherRae Gabler- GrandmotherThomas W. Gabler- GrandfatherLee-Ann Gottman- Godmother/great-auntVictor A. Gabler UncleThomas A. Gabler- godfather/ uncleThomas Few-FatherLinda Alonzo-GrandmotherMarcia Garcia- StepmotherSiblings: Rosemarie Galvan, MelissaKelly, Amanda Carmona, JessicaCarmona ,Ariana Dee, AnthonyRenteria, Yazzie Alonzo, Taina Alonzo,Dahlia AlonzoLoved by many Aunts ,Uncles and anyone whoselife he touched.There has been a gofund me set up to help thefamily with expenses.https://www.gofundme.com/f/tom-tom039sfuneral-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheetIt is with our deepestsorrow that we informyou of the death of ourbeloved ThomasRay onSunday September 1,2019. We want to cordiallyextend an invitation to join our familyin celebrating his life. Visitationwill be on Thursday September12th from 3pm to 8pm, and FridaySeptember 13th from 9am to 11amwith Funeral Service to follow 11am-12pm at Dewitt and Tabler Funeralhome located at 12114 Grant CircleNorthglenn, CO 80233. We requestyou bring your thoughts, prayers, andfondest memories of ThomasRay. Areception will be heldimmediately after theservice sponsored by theNorthglenn Elks 10969Irma Drive Northglenn,CO 80233.Tommy grew up inNorthglenn, Coloradoreceiving care fromhis mom, sister, dad,grandparents and anendless amount of otherpeople. He graduatedwith the class of 2016from Mountain RangeHighschool, and fromthere, continued witha two year programwith A-Star. His years ineducation were nothing more thanfun and pure enjoyment. From usinghis walker in the hallways to ridinghis hand bike in gym class, or endlessdance parties that kept him from goingto class, he was always seen with asmile that could light up a hundredrooms.Tommy lived life as a rebel wheresome of his hobbies included ridinghis dad's motorcyles, water skiing,body surfing down stairs, going oncruises, gambling, crashing into stuff,and pushing the limits of what peoplethought was possible. His occupationsincluded awesome son and brother,onery student and professional smilemaker, just to name a few. In 2017, heeven received his certificate for copilotinga plane. Many people see thechallenges he faced as limitations, oruncertainty of his abilities. Those ofyou who spent time with him, knewthis was far from the truth and hisreality. Tommy has been describedas the epitome of happiness and love.He was independent in all he did,completing life with grace, dignityand unbelievable confidence. He wasmore intelligent than anyone couldunderstand. He loved with a heartthat has never been broken, despitethe hardships he faced. His ability tofight does not mean he lost this battle,but he was called home to prove hehad won here and was needed tolead others in another battle. Tommywas a warrior and he proved this ineverything he accomplished. We willdeeply miss him.

