ThomasRay Micheal Alonzo, born
January 8, 1997, was brought into this
world facing more than any person
could expect. But he was also given to
us to be a light in this world. His light
was dimmed peacefully at his home on
September 1, 2019. Tommy was born
to Thomas Few and Deanna Gabler.
He has been loved by many, including
a brother and four sisters. At the age
of six, Tommy was then blessed with
a father Ray Carmona and four more
sisters who all continue to live on his
legacy. Tommy is survived by
Deanna Gabler- Mother
Raymond Carmona- Father
Rae Gabler- Grandmother
Thomas W. Gabler- Grandfather
Lee-Ann Gottman- Godmother/
great-aunt
Victor A. Gabler Uncle
Thomas A. Gabler- godfather/ uncle
Thomas Few-Father
Linda Alonzo-Grandmother
Marcia Garcia- Stepmother
Siblings: Rosemarie Galvan, Melissa
Kelly, Amanda Carmona, Jessica
Carmona ,Ariana Dee, Anthony
Renteria, Yazzie Alonzo, Taina Alonzo,
Dahlia Alonzo
Loved by many Aunts ,
Uncles and anyone whose
life he touched.
There has been a go
fund me set up to help the
family with expenses.
https://www.gofundme.
com/f/tom-tom039sfuneral-
expenses?utm_
source=customer&utm_
medium=copy_
link&utm_campaign=p_
cp+share-sheet
It is with our deepest
sorrow that we inform
you of the death of our
beloved ThomasRay on
Sunday September 1,
2019. We want to cordially
extend an invitation to join our family
in celebrating his life. Visitation
will be on Thursday September
12th from 3pm to 8pm, and Friday
September 13th from 9am to 11am
with Funeral Service to follow 11am-
12pm at Dewitt and Tabler Funeral
home located at 12114 Grant Circle
Northglenn, CO 80233. We request
you bring your thoughts, prayers, and
fondest memories of ThomasRay. A
reception will be held
immediately after the
service sponsored by the
Northglenn Elks 10969
Irma Drive Northglenn,
CO 80233.
Tommy grew up in
Northglenn, Colorado
receiving care from
his mom, sister, dad,
grandparents and an
endless amount of other
people. He graduated
with the class of 2016
from Mountain Range
Highschool, and from
there, continued with
a two year program
with A-Star. His years in
education were nothing more than
fun and pure enjoyment. From using
his walker in the hallways to riding
his hand bike in gym class, or endless
dance parties that kept him from going
to class, he was always seen with a
smile that could light up a hundred
rooms.
Tommy lived life as a rebel where
some of his hobbies included riding
his dad's motorcyles, water skiing,
body surfing down stairs, going on
cruises, gambling, crashing into stuff,
and pushing the limits of what people
thought was possible. His occupations
included awesome son and brother,
onery student and professional smile
maker, just to name a few. In 2017, he
even received his certificate for copiloting
a plane. Many people see the
challenges he faced as limitations, or
uncertainty of his abilities. Those of
you who spent time with him, knew
this was far from the truth and his
reality. Tommy has been described
as the epitome of happiness and love.
He was independent in all he did,
completing life with grace, dignity
and unbelievable confidence. He was
more intelligent than anyone could
understand. He loved with a heart
that has never been broken, despite
the hardships he faced. His ability to
fight does not mean he lost this battle,
but he was called home to prove he
had won here and was needed to
lead others in another battle. Tommy
was a warrior and he proved this in
everything he accomplished. We will
deeply miss him.
