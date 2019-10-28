Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newton. View Sign Service Information Viegut Funeral Home 1616 N. Lincoln Avenue Loveland , CO 80538 (970)-679-4669 Send Flowers Obituary



Beverly Ann Hadenfeldt 17 October,

1931, on a farm near Storm Lake,

Iowa. She graduated valedictorian

from high school in Missouri and

attended college for a semester with

the modest scholarship she had

won. While in high school Beverly

found that she had a talent for and a

love of vocal music; she would sing in

local church choirs for the rest of her

adult life.



On March 25, 1950, she married

Robert Caldwell Dickerson with whom

she would have three sons. Shortly

after their marriage they moved to

Colorado Springs, Colorado, and into a

life that Beverly would later write were

the best years of her life. She came

alive in her new surroundings and

began writing even as she raised her

sons, Robert, Stephen, and Richard. In

1972, Beverly, Robert, and their son

Richard moved to Niwot, Colorado,

into a house that she would later

describe as her favorite home.



Robert passed away from pulmonary

fibrosis in 1977 and Beverly became

a widow for the first time. She

worked for a time as a reporter for

the Longmont Times Call as well as

writing a regular gardening feature

that appeared in several local

newspapers. Beverly became a selftaught

investor and was able to make

a comfortable living for herself.

Beverly married Orbin "Newt"

Newton in 1980, who would succumb

to cancer eleven years later. Later in

life, Beverly moved to Broomfield and

finally to Loveland. She was active in

the church in every community she

lived in. She continued to sing and

continued to write for as long as she

was able.



Beverly passed away peacefully in

her sleep on 18 October, 2019. She is

survived by her three sons, Robert

Dickerson, Stephen Dickerson, and

Richard Dickerson, as well as two

grandsons, Samuel Dickerson and Eli

Dickerson. She is remembered as a

kind and generous soul.



Memorial services were held at

Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland,

Colorado on Saturday, October 26,

2019 at 11:00 A.M. with inurnment

at Foothills Garden of Memory in

Longmont following services. Go to

for

condolences. Beverly Ann Newton, was bornBeverly Ann Hadenfeldt 17 October,1931, on a farm near Storm Lake,Iowa. She graduated valedictorianfrom high school in Missouri andattended college for a semester withthe modest scholarship she hadwon. While in high school Beverlyfound that she had a talent for and alove of vocal music; she would sing inlocal church choirs for the rest of heradult life.On March 25, 1950, she marriedRobert Caldwell Dickerson with whomshe would have three sons. Shortlyafter their marriage they moved toColorado Springs, Colorado, and into alife that Beverly would later write werethe best years of her life. She camealive in her new surroundings andbegan writing even as she raised hersons, Robert, Stephen, and Richard. In1972, Beverly, Robert, and their sonRichard moved to Niwot, Colorado,into a house that she would laterdescribe as her favorite home.Robert passed away from pulmonaryfibrosis in 1977 and Beverly becamea widow for the first time. Sheworked for a time as a reporter forthe Longmont Times Call as well aswriting a regular gardening featurethat appeared in several localnewspapers. Beverly became a selftaughtinvestor and was able to makea comfortable living for herself.Beverly married Orbin "Newt"Newton in 1980, who would succumbto cancer eleven years later. Later inlife, Beverly moved to Broomfield andfinally to Loveland. She was active inthe church in every community shelived in. She continued to sing andcontinued to write for as long as shewas able.Beverly passed away peacefully inher sleep on 18 October, 2019. She issurvived by her three sons, RobertDickerson, Stephen Dickerson, andRichard Dickerson, as well as twograndsons, Samuel Dickerson and EliDickerson. She is remembered as akind and generous soul.Memorial services were held atViegut Funeral Home in Loveland,Colorado on Saturday, October 26,2019 at 11:00 A.M. with inurnmentat Foothills Garden of Memory inLongmont following services. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com forcondolences. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close