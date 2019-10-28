Beverly Ann Newton, was born
Beverly Ann Hadenfeldt 17 October,
1931, on a farm near Storm Lake,
Iowa. She graduated valedictorian
from high school in Missouri and
attended college for a semester with
the modest scholarship she had
won. While in high school Beverly
found that she had a talent for and a
love of vocal music; she would sing in
local church choirs for the rest of her
adult life.
On March 25, 1950, she married
Robert Caldwell Dickerson with whom
she would have three sons. Shortly
after their marriage they moved to
Colorado Springs, Colorado, and into a
life that Beverly would later write were
the best years of her life. She came
alive in her new surroundings and
began writing even as she raised her
sons, Robert, Stephen, and Richard. In
1972, Beverly, Robert, and their son
Richard moved to Niwot, Colorado,
into a house that she would later
describe as her favorite home.
Robert passed away from pulmonary
fibrosis in 1977 and Beverly became
a widow for the first time. She
worked for a time as a reporter for
the Longmont Times Call as well as
writing a regular gardening feature
that appeared in several local
newspapers. Beverly became a selftaught
investor and was able to make
a comfortable living for herself.
Beverly married Orbin "Newt"
Newton in 1980, who would succumb
to cancer eleven years later. Later in
life, Beverly moved to Broomfield and
finally to Loveland. She was active in
the church in every community she
lived in. She continued to sing and
continued to write for as long as she
was able.
Beverly passed away peacefully in
her sleep on 18 October, 2019. She is
survived by her three sons, Robert
Dickerson, Stephen Dickerson, and
Richard Dickerson, as well as two
grandsons, Samuel Dickerson and Eli
Dickerson. She is remembered as a
kind and generous soul.
Memorial services were held at
Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland,
Colorado on Saturday, October 26,
2019 at 11:00 A.M. with inurnment
at Foothills Garden of Memory in
Longmont following services. Go to
www.viegutfuneralhome.com for
condolences.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019