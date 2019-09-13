Elizabeth Higgins Wegher, longtime
resident of Denver and Golden,
passed away on August 29. She had
had a lengthy struggle with multiple
sclerosis. She was 55. She had no
children. She was the daughter of
Brendan V. Higgins and Helen Ells
Higgins of Delaware Water Gap, PA.
Her parents predeceased her, as did
her husband, Arnold Wegher, and
her brother James J. Higgins. She is
survived by four siblings and their
spouses, Thomas B. Higgins (Julie)
of Vancouver, WA; John V. Higgins
(Penny) of Easton, PA; Daniel F.
Higgins (Sherry) of Pueblo West, CO;
Anne M. Grau (Thomas) of Pittsburgh,
PA; her aunt Alice Ells Splaine of
Nashua, NH and numerous nieces,
nephews and cousins. She was well
beloved of her family. A graduate
of the University of Denver College
of Law and a respected attorney,
she was an associate of the Wegher
& Associates law firm in Denver.
In her professional work she was
known for her cases in international
law, international family law and
immigration law. She dealt with
international adoptions, immigration
and enforcement of the Hague
Convention, sometimes in defense
of children illegally taken out of the
country by an estranged spouse.
She was a humanitarian, taking a
personal interest in the well being
of the asylum seekers, immigrants,
children and parents she represented.
Her first degree was in English,
and she was a talented wordsmith.
Thorough in her work, careful and
particular in her choice of words,
she was well suited to the practice
of law. She was an entertaining
conversationalist with a wry sense of
humor. She was compassionate and
sensitive to those who had suffered
loss, often going well out of her way
to console them. She was a problem
solver, willing to research possible
solutions for people in difficulty,
encouraging them to explore
promising new directions. She will
be sorely missed. A Mass of Christian
Burial was held at Saint Maria Goretti
church in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday,
September 13. In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to the
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
(www.nationalmssociety.org).
Wegher
