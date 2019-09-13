Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wegher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



resident of Denver and Golden,

passed away on August 29. She had

had a lengthy struggle with multiple

sclerosis. She was 55. She had no

children. She was the daughter of

Brendan V. Higgins and Helen Ells

Higgins of Delaware Water Gap, PA.

Her parents predeceased her, as did

her husband, Arnold Wegher, and

her brother James J. Higgins. She is

survived by four siblings and their

spouses, Thomas B. Higgins (Julie)

of Vancouver, WA; John V. Higgins

(Penny) of Easton, PA; Daniel F.

Higgins (Sherry) of Pueblo West, CO;

Anne M. Grau (Thomas) of Pittsburgh,

PA; her aunt Alice Ells Splaine of

Nashua, NH and numerous nieces,

nephews and cousins. She was well

beloved of her family. A graduate

of the University of Denver College

of Law and a respected attorney,

she was an associate of the Wegher

& Associates law firm in Denver.

In her professional work she was

known for her cases in international

law, international family law and

immigration law. She dealt with

international adoptions, immigration

and enforcement of the Hague

Convention, sometimes in defense

of children illegally taken out of the

country by an estranged spouse.

She was a humanitarian, taking a

personal interest in the well being

of the asylum seekers, immigrants,

children and parents she represented.

Her first degree was in English,

and she was a talented wordsmith.

Thorough in her work, careful and

particular in her choice of words,

she was well suited to the practice

of law. She was an entertaining

conversationalist with a wry sense of

humor. She was compassionate and

sensitive to those who had suffered

loss, often going well out of her way

to console them. She was a problem

solver, willing to research possible

solutions for people in difficulty,

encouraging them to explore

promising new directions. She will

be sorely missed. A Mass of Christian

Burial was held at Saint Maria Goretti

church in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday,

September 13. In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

(

Wegher Elizabeth Higgins Wegher, longtimeresident of Denver and Golden,passed away on August 29. She hadhad a lengthy struggle with multiplesclerosis. She was 55. She had nochildren. She was the daughter ofBrendan V. Higgins and Helen EllsHiggins of Delaware Water Gap, PA.Her parents predeceased her, as didher husband, Arnold Wegher, andher brother James J. Higgins. She issurvived by four siblings and theirspouses, Thomas B. Higgins (Julie)of Vancouver, WA; John V. Higgins(Penny) of Easton, PA; Daniel F.Higgins (Sherry) of Pueblo West, CO;Anne M. Grau (Thomas) of Pittsburgh,PA; her aunt Alice Ells Splaine ofNashua, NH and numerous nieces,nephews and cousins. She was wellbeloved of her family. A graduateof the University of Denver Collegeof Law and a respected attorney,she was an associate of the Wegher& Associates law firm in Denver.In her professional work she wasknown for her cases in internationallaw, international family law andimmigration law. She dealt withinternational adoptions, immigrationand enforcement of the HagueConvention, sometimes in defenseof children illegally taken out of thecountry by an estranged spouse.She was a humanitarian, taking apersonal interest in the well beingof the asylum seekers, immigrants,children and parents she represented.Her first degree was in English,and she was a talented wordsmith.Thorough in her work, careful andparticular in her choice of words,she was well suited to the practiceof law. She was an entertainingconversationalist with a wry sense ofhumor. She was compassionate andsensitive to those who had sufferedloss, often going well out of her wayto console them. She was a problemsolver, willing to research possiblesolutions for people in difficulty,encouraging them to explorepromising new directions. She willbe sorely missed. A Mass of ChristianBurial was held at Saint Maria Gorettichurch in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday,September 13. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to theNational Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org ).Wegher Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close