Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Duckwall "Al" Wilson. View Sign

Alan (Al) Duckwall Wilson of Highlands

Ranch, CO, passed away on April 8, 2019

in Mill Vista Lodge at Wind Crest. He was

87.

Al always referred to himself as "just a

simple man." However, those that knew

him admired him as someone "who

didn't often speak, but when he did it was

filled with wisdom and people listened."

He had a serene, quiet dignity and was

very modest about his lifetime achievements.

Al was preceded in death by his first

wife, Marilyn Metz Wilson. He is survived

by his second wife, Dian Heacock

Wilson, his children, Wendy Habicht

(Hank), Nancy Backes (Richard), Steve

Elder (Jane), Sam Elder (Julia), Scot Elder

(Brooke), his grandchildren, Jennifer

Sanders, Caroline Habicht, Andrew

Backes, Phil Backes, Courtney Backes,

Emily Elder, Kit Elder, Taylor Moore

(Evan), Cameron Elder, Jordan Elder, and

Lance Elder.

Al was born in Salina,

Kansas, on July 16, 1931 to

Francis and Vesta Wilson.

His younger sister, Ann,

followed, in 1935. He spent

most of his childhood in

Ellsworth, Kansas, and

graduated from Ellsworth

High School in 1949.

Al graduated from

Kansas State University in

1953 with a degree in Business

Administration. While at KSU, he

was in the Air Force ROTC Program. He

was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant

USAF upon graduation. He received his

pilot wings at Laredo AFB. In 1954, after

completing Advanced Flying Training at

Nellis AFB, he was chosen to be one of the

first Air Training Officers (ATO) at the interim

site of the US Air Force Academy at

Lowry AFB. In 1957, Al transferred to the

Colorado Air National Guard at Buckley

AFB and was promoted to Captain while

in the Colorado ANG.

During the Cuban Missile

Crisis he was called back

to active duty but was not

deployed.

Following his military

service, Al worked as a

government contract

administrator for Martin

Marietta in Denver, Emerson

Electric in St. Louis,

and Computer Sciences

Corporation in Falls Church, Virginia.

In 1979, Al realized his life-long dream

of owning his own business when he returned

to Littleton and purchased Pronto

Print in Englewood. He sold the business

in 1985 when he retired.

Al was active in his retirement, playing

golf, skiing, biking and hiking, and serving

as a Stephens Minister at his church.

In addition, he volunteered with SCORE,

mentoring small business owners. Al's

final gift was the donation of his eyes and

brain for research and his tissues to help

and heal others.

A special thanks to the outstanding staff

at Mill Vista Lodge Wind Crest and the

Denver Hospice. You people are special in

your love and in our hearts.

Following a private burial with military

honors at Fort Logan, a Memorial Service

and Reception will be held at St. James

Presbyterian Church at Belleview and

Lowell in Littleton, CO, on April 24, 2019

at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to the following:

• St. James Presbyterian Church

3601 W. Belleview Avenue

Littleton, CO 80123

• Donor Alliance

200 Spruce Street, Suite 200

Denver, CO 80230

• Colorado Talking Book Library

180 Sheridan Blvd.

Denver, CO 80226 Alan (Al) Duckwall Wilson of HighlandsRanch, CO, passed away on April 8, 2019in Mill Vista Lodge at Wind Crest. He was87.Al always referred to himself as "just asimple man." However, those that knewhim admired him as someone "whodidn't often speak, but when he did it wasfilled with wisdom and people listened."He had a serene, quiet dignity and wasvery modest about his lifetime achievements.Al was preceded in death by his firstwife, Marilyn Metz Wilson. He is survivedby his second wife, Dian HeacockWilson, his children, Wendy Habicht(Hank), Nancy Backes (Richard), SteveElder (Jane), Sam Elder (Julia), Scot Elder(Brooke), his grandchildren, JenniferSanders, Caroline Habicht, AndrewBackes, Phil Backes, Courtney Backes,Emily Elder, Kit Elder, Taylor Moore(Evan), Cameron Elder, Jordan Elder, andLance Elder.Al was born in Salina,Kansas, on July 16, 1931 toFrancis and Vesta Wilson.His younger sister, Ann,followed, in 1935. He spentmost of his childhood inEllsworth, Kansas, andgraduated from EllsworthHigh School in 1949.Al graduated fromKansas State University in1953 with a degree in BusinessAdministration. While at KSU, hewas in the Air Force ROTC Program. Hewas commissioned as a 2nd LieutenantUSAF upon graduation. He received hispilot wings at Laredo AFB. In 1954, aftercompleting Advanced Flying Training atNellis AFB, he was chosen to be one of thefirst Air Training Officers (ATO) at the interimsite of the US Air Force Academy atLowry AFB. In 1957, Al transferred to theColorado Air National Guard at BuckleyAFB and was promoted to Captain whilein the Colorado ANG.During the Cuban MissileCrisis he was called backto active duty but was notdeployed.Following his militaryservice, Al worked as agovernment contractadministrator for MartinMarietta in Denver, EmersonElectric in St. Louis,and Computer SciencesCorporation in Falls Church, Virginia.In 1979, Al realized his life-long dreamof owning his own business when he returnedto Littleton and purchased ProntoPrint in Englewood. He sold the businessin 1985 when he retired.Al was active in his retirement, playinggolf, skiing, biking and hiking, and servingas a Stephens Minister at his church.In addition, he volunteered with SCORE,mentoring small business owners. Al'sfinal gift was the donation of his eyes andbrain for research and his tissues to helpand heal others.A special thanks to the outstanding staffat Mill Vista Lodge Wind Crest and theDenver Hospice. You people are special inyour love and in our hearts.Following a private burial with militaryhonors at Fort Logan, a Memorial Serviceand Reception will be held at St. JamesPresbyterian Church at Belleview andLowell in Littleton, CO, on April 24, 2019at 1:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may bemade to the following:• St. James Presbyterian Church3601 W. Belleview AvenueLittleton, CO 80123• Donor Alliance200 Spruce Street, Suite 200Denver, CO 80230• Colorado Talking Book Library180 Sheridan Blvd.Denver, CO 80226 Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close