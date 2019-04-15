|
Alan (Al) Duckwall Wilson of Highlands
|
Ranch, CO, passed away on April 8, 2019
in Mill Vista Lodge at Wind Crest. He was
87.
Al always referred to himself as "just a
simple man." However, those that knew
him admired him as someone "who
didn't often speak, but when he did it was
filled with wisdom and people listened."
He had a serene, quiet dignity and was
very modest about his lifetime achievements.
Al was preceded in death by his first
wife, Marilyn Metz Wilson. He is survived
by his second wife, Dian Heacock
Wilson, his children, Wendy Habicht
(Hank), Nancy Backes (Richard), Steve
Elder (Jane), Sam Elder (Julia), Scot Elder
(Brooke), his grandchildren, Jennifer
Sanders, Caroline Habicht, Andrew
Backes, Phil Backes, Courtney Backes,
Emily Elder, Kit Elder, Taylor Moore
(Evan), Cameron Elder, Jordan Elder, and
Lance Elder.
Al was born in Salina,
Kansas, on July 16, 1931 to
Francis and Vesta Wilson.
His younger sister, Ann,
followed, in 1935. He spent
most of his childhood in
Ellsworth, Kansas, and
graduated from Ellsworth
High School in 1949.
Al graduated from
Kansas State University in
1953 with a degree in Business
Administration. While at KSU, he
was in the Air Force ROTC Program. He
was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant
USAF upon graduation. He received his
pilot wings at Laredo AFB. In 1954, after
completing Advanced Flying Training at
Nellis AFB, he was chosen to be one of the
first Air Training Officers (ATO) at the interim
site of the US Air Force Academy at
Lowry AFB. In 1957, Al transferred to the
Colorado Air National Guard at Buckley
AFB and was promoted to Captain while
in the Colorado ANG.
During the Cuban Missile
Crisis he was called back
to active duty but was not
deployed.
Following his military
service, Al worked as a
government contract
administrator for Martin
Marietta in Denver, Emerson
Electric in St. Louis,
and Computer Sciences
Corporation in Falls Church, Virginia.
In 1979, Al realized his life-long dream
of owning his own business when he returned
to Littleton and purchased Pronto
Print in Englewood. He sold the business
in 1985 when he retired.
Al was active in his retirement, playing
golf, skiing, biking and hiking, and serving
as a Stephens Minister at his church.
In addition, he volunteered with SCORE,
mentoring small business owners. Al's
final gift was the donation of his eyes and
brain for research and his tissues to help
and heal others.
A special thanks to the outstanding staff
at Mill Vista Lodge Wind Crest and the
Denver Hospice. You people are special in
your love and in our hearts.
Following a private burial with military
honors at Fort Logan, a Memorial Service
and Reception will be held at St. James
Presbyterian Church at Belleview and
Lowell in Littleton, CO, on April 24, 2019
at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to the following:
• St. James Presbyterian Church
3601 W. Belleview Avenue
Littleton, CO 80123
• Donor Alliance
200 Spruce Street, Suite 200
Denver, CO 80230
• Colorado Talking Book Library
180 Sheridan Blvd.
Denver, CO 80226
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019
