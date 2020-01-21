Allen L. (Sug) Roberts of Nathrop
Colorado died Monday January 13,
2020. Sug was an active member
of the Quarter Back club, and the
Eagles Club, and the community of
Castle Rock. Sug is survived by his
Sister Dottie Moore of Wichita, KS.
His three Daughters Danna Henderson
of Bernalillo NM. Debra Manwell of
Farmington NM. Linda Clibon of Castle
Rock CO. His son Brent Clibon
of Castle Rock CO. His son David
Allen Roberts of Tulsa OK.
Sug loved his family, the Denver
Broncos, motorcycle riding and
was a real outdoor enthusiast. Sug
has 8 grandchildren and multiple great
grand children. He was greatly loved and
will be greatly missed.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020