1/1
Allison Louise Prescott
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We lost a beautiful soul when Allison Prescott passed away at her home in Sedalia, CO. on June 21, 2020.

Allison, daughter of Frank and Patty (McIntyre) Prescott, was raised in Longmont and graduated from Niwot High School in 1978. She attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, graduating in 1982. Allison worked in Boulder at A La Carte restaurant for Chef Joe Boches and at Pelican Pete's restaurant for owner, Pete Brophy. She met her future husband, Jeff Rubach while they were both chefs at Pelican Pete's.
She and Jeff then purchased the Sedalia Grill, formerly Johnson's Corner, and ran it successfully for five years.

Being the strong and independent person she was, Allison then started her own catering company, Plum Creek Catering. She catered for weddings, private parties, business lunches and corporate flight departments. At Liberty Media, Allison will always be remembered for her delicious homemade chocolate chip and oatmeal, raisin cookies. She believed in Virginia Wolfe's quote; "One cannot think well, love well, or sleep well, if one has not dined well."

Allison enjoyed traveling, visiting Mexico, Canada, London, Paris and many states in the United States.

Se is survived by her husband Jeff Rubach of Sedalia, Her mother Patty Prescott of Longmont, Brothers, Hal and Wanda Prescott of Arkansas and Frank Prescott of Berthoud, CO., Aunts; Cheryl (McIntyre) Brophy of Longmont, CO. and Penny (Hancock) McIntyre of Aurora, CO., Four Cousins, Seven nieces and nephews and four great nieces and nephews.


She was preceded in death by her father Frank Prescott and grandparents; Paul and Serephina McIntyre and Charles and Vera Prescott.


The world is less bright without Allison.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heflebower Funeral Services
8955 S Ridgeline Bvld Ste 100
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
(720) 344-6087
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved