Alyss Caudill, 78 of Evans,

passed away July 16, 2019 at

UC Health of Greeley. Alyss

was born October 26, 1940 in

New York to Ellis and Katherine

(Sawlell) Alexander. She married

Lyle Caudill in 1960 in Denver, CO.

He died in February of 1966.



Alyss lived in Wolbach, NE, Wyoming,

Arvada and Evans, CO. She graduated

from high school in 1959 in Big Piney,

Wyoming and went on to attend college

in Denver, CO. She worked as a bookkeeper

most of her life. The last 10 years

of her working career, she worked as a

manager for the Marbleton Inn.

Alyss loved puzzles, books and

fishing.



She is survived by her daughter

Denise (Brad) Amen; brother

Ron Alexander; grandchildren,

Brandon Devlin, Shelby Devlin,

Kristina Copper, and Amanda Kaestner;

and great grandchildren, Reagan Copper

and Ryan Kaestner.



She was preceded in death by her

parents; her husband; brother, Don

Alexander; and son, Kevin Caudill.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M.

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Methodist

Church, 604 Drummond Ave., Wolbach,

