Alyss Caudill, 78 of Evans,
passed away July 16, 2019 at
UC Health of Greeley. Alyss
was born October 26, 1940 in
New York to Ellis and Katherine
(Sawlell) Alexander. She married
Lyle Caudill in 1960 in Denver, CO.
He died in February of 1966.
Alyss lived in Wolbach, NE, Wyoming,
Arvada and Evans, CO. She graduated
from high school in 1959 in Big Piney,
Wyoming and went on to attend college
in Denver, CO. She worked as a bookkeeper
most of her life. The last 10 years
of her working career, she worked as a
manager for the Marbleton Inn.
Alyss loved puzzles, books and
fishing.
She is survived by her daughter
Denise (Brad) Amen; brother
Ron Alexander; grandchildren,
Brandon Devlin, Shelby Devlin,
Kristina Copper, and Amanda Kaestner;
and great grandchildren, Reagan Copper
and Ryan Kaestner.
She was preceded in death by her
parents; her husband; brother, Don
Alexander; and son, Kevin Caudill.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M.
Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Methodist
Church, 604 Drummond Ave., Wolbach,
NE.
