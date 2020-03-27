Anita Tina Rex
December 27, 1940 - March 19, 2020
Anita Tina Rex, 79, died March 19, 2020 in Castle Rock, Colorado. She was born December 27,
1940 to Karl and Elise David in Harper Woods, Michigan. Anita married James Edward Rex in St. Clair Shores, Michigan on June 27, 1958. She received her Associate Degree in Education in Atlanta, Georgia and was a Special Education Paraprofessional for Douglas County High School from 1999 to 2010. Anita was a member of The Castle Rock Meadows Community.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Rex; her parents, Karl and Elise David; and her brother, Charles William David.
Anita is survived by her daughter, Charmaine Dregalla; grandsons, Ryan Dregalla, Clint Dregalla and Parker Dregalla; grand-daughters, Skye Peterson and Am-ber Dregalla; great-grandchildren, Hayden Dregalla and Wyatt Peterson; and her niece, Kristen David.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Interment, Restland Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75243.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.com
