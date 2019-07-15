Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene M. Julke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Mary Julke, 88, of

Castle Rock, Co, formerly West

Chicago, IL, passed away July

3, 2019. She was born to Ed and

Cordelia (Jessen) Hampton on

April 3, 1931in West Chicago,

IL.



Arlene is survived by her children

Mike (Pam) Golden, Linda (David)

Watson, StefAnn (Herb) Windhorst,

and Roberta (John) Block, 10 grandchildren,

Jason (Carrie) Golden, Jennifer

(Sky) Poulton, Rebecca Watson,

Heather Golden, Nichole (Chris) Avery,

Vanessa (Kelby) Carlson, Sabrina

Schrader, Renae Golden, Lisa Havlat,

Makayla Golden, and 7 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death

by her parents, her son Gary

(Bonita) Golden, and husband

Robert Julke.



Arlene's love of German

Shepherd dogs was surpassed

only by her love for her family

and friends. She always wished she

had brothers and sisters. She found

them in the last 22 years in her many

friends in Castle Rock.



There will be a memorial service to

celebrate her life on Tuesday, July 30,

2019 at 3:30 PM at Cantril House, 221

Cantril St., Castle Rock.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be

made in Arlene's name to the Buddy

Center in Castle Rock, or the charity

of your choice. Arlene Mary Julke, 88, ofCastle Rock, Co, formerly WestChicago, IL, passed away July3, 2019. She was born to Ed andCordelia (Jessen) Hampton onApril 3, 1931in West Chicago,IL.Arlene is survived by her childrenMike (Pam) Golden, Linda (David)Watson, StefAnn (Herb) Windhorst,and Roberta (John) Block, 10 grandchildren,Jason (Carrie) Golden, Jennifer(Sky) Poulton, Rebecca Watson,Heather Golden, Nichole (Chris) Avery,Vanessa (Kelby) Carlson, SabrinaSchrader, Renae Golden, Lisa Havlat,Makayla Golden, and 7 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in deathby her parents, her son Gary(Bonita) Golden, and husbandRobert Julke.Arlene's love of GermanShepherd dogs was surpassedonly by her love for her familyand friends. She always wished shehad brothers and sisters. She foundthem in the last 22 years in her manyfriends in Castle Rock.There will be a memorial service tocelebrate her life on Tuesday, July 30,2019 at 3:30 PM at Cantril House, 221Cantril St., Castle Rock.In lieu of flowers, donations can bemade in Arlene's name to the BuddyCenter in Castle Rock, or the charityof your choice. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 15 to July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close