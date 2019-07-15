Arlene Mary Julke, 88, of
Castle Rock, Co, formerly West
Chicago, IL, passed away July
3, 2019. She was born to Ed and
Cordelia (Jessen) Hampton on
April 3, 1931in West Chicago,
IL.
Arlene is survived by her children
Mike (Pam) Golden, Linda (David)
Watson, StefAnn (Herb) Windhorst,
and Roberta (John) Block, 10 grandchildren,
Jason (Carrie) Golden, Jennifer
(Sky) Poulton, Rebecca Watson,
Heather Golden, Nichole (Chris) Avery,
Vanessa (Kelby) Carlson, Sabrina
Schrader, Renae Golden, Lisa Havlat,
Makayla Golden, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death
by her parents, her son Gary
(Bonita) Golden, and husband
Robert Julke.
Arlene's love of German
Shepherd dogs was surpassed
only by her love for her family
and friends. She always wished she
had brothers and sisters. She found
them in the last 22 years in her many
friends in Castle Rock.
There will be a memorial service to
celebrate her life on Tuesday, July 30,
2019 at 3:30 PM at Cantril House, 221
Cantril St., Castle Rock.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be
made in Arlene's name to the Buddy
Center in Castle Rock, or the charity
of your choice.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 15 to July 22, 2019