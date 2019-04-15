Dr. Arthur Hinman, age
90, of Highlands Ranch,
Colorado, passed away
on April 5, 2019, with his
family at his side. Art
was born in Humphrey,
Nebraska, to Albert and
Gladys (Johnson) Hinman.
He grew up in Newman
Grove, Nebraska, and attended
the University of Nebraska Dental
School. There he met Delpha Grunke,
who was in nursing school in Lincoln,
Nebraska, and they married July 1,
1952. Art served in Korea and was
awarded the Bronze Star. Following
his Army service, he practiced dentistry
in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for
the next 40 years as well as serving in
the South Dakota Air National Guard,
retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Following
his retirement from dentistry,
Art and Delpha moved to Highlands
Ranch to be close to family in Colorado.
Art was a lifelong athlete - a wellknown
figure at local rec centers, golf
courses, tennis courts,
and eventually in running
and biking groups.
He participated in many
marathons, triathlons,
and ultra-distance running
races; his most
challenging was the
100-mile Western States Endurance
Run. Art was a voracious reader,
enjoyed country music, and especially
loved being with his family. He
was a gentleman greatly beloved and
admired by all who knew him. Deeply
thankful to be part of his life are his
wife Delpha, children Mary Ann, Rick
(Rose), Rob (Carlene), Renae Rosenthal
(Tim), brother Dr. John Hinman
(Lona Rae), 7 grandchildren, 5 great
grandchildren, and numerous nieces
and nephews. Internment at Ft. Logan
National Cemetery and memorial will
be decided at a future date. Memorial
donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's
Association ().
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 15 to May 15, 2019