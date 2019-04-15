Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Hinman Dr.. View Sign

Dr. Arthur Hinman, age

90, of Highlands Ranch,

Colorado, passed away

on April 5, 2019, with his

family at his side. Art

was born in Humphrey,

Nebraska, to Albert and

Gladys (Johnson) Hinman.

He grew up in Newman

Grove, Nebraska, and attended

the University of Nebraska Dental

School. There he met Delpha Grunke,

who was in nursing school in Lincoln,

Nebraska, and they married July 1,

1952. Art served in Korea and was

awarded the

his Army service, he practiced dentistry

in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for

the next 40 years as well as serving in

the South Dakota Air National Guard,

retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Following

his retirement from dentistry,

Art and Delpha moved to Highlands

Ranch to be close to family in Colorado.

Art was a lifelong athlete - a wellknown

figure at local rec centers, golf

courses, tennis courts,

and eventually in running

and biking groups.

He participated in many

marathons, triathlons,

and ultra-distance running

races; his most

challenging was the

100-mile Western States Endurance

Run. Art was a voracious reader,

enjoyed country music, and especially

loved being with his family. He

was a gentleman greatly beloved and

admired by all who knew him. Deeply

thankful to be part of his life are his

wife Delpha, children Mary Ann, Rick

(Rose), Rob (Carlene), Renae Rosenthal

(Tim), brother Dr. John Hinman

(Lona Rae), 7 grandchildren, 5 great

grandchildren, and numerous nieces

and nephews. Internment at Ft. Logan

National Cemetery and memorial will

be decided at a future date. Memorial

donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's

