Barbara Hagen, age 72,
of Parker, Colorado passed
away Wednesday, November
27, 2019 at The Medical
Center of Aurora. Born in
Grinnell, Iowa to parents
Arnold and Katherine
Hagen, she was a resident
of the Denver area for the past fifty years,
where she enjoyed pursuing her passion
for horses and dogs. She delighted in
caring for them and also loved spending
time with her dear friends,
who like her family, were
drawn to her very vibrant
and cheerful personality!
Barb will be missed immensely!
In honor of Barb's love
for horses, memorial
contributions may be directed to Terolyn
Horse Rescue, 47200 County Road 29,
Elizabeth, CO 80107 or via the donation
link at Terolynhorserescue.org.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019