Barbara Jean Luce was
born on May 21st, 1932,
in Inglewood California
to Lester and Fern Luce.
After graduation from
high school in California,
she attended CU in
Boulder, CO and graduated
with a BA in Physical
Education. After a brief
teaching stint, Barb ventured out of
the country to teach in France on a
military base.
After returning from France, Barb
was hired at the then brand new
Arapahoe High School. She taught
physical education and was Arapahoe's
first girl's tennis coach beginning
a program after Title IX was
passed in the mid 1970's. She was a
pioneer in women's athletics, though
she was so humble she wouldn't have
acknowledged that about herself.
Barb chaired the Physical Education
department for years and worked
at the district level in a variety of
capacities. She was an inspiration
to decades of student athletes. She
retired from Littleton Public Schools
in 1991.
Barb was a happy, gentle
lover of life and nature.
She had a caring heart
and an infectious laugh!
She had a love for animals,
owning horses that
she and friends would
ride on the Highline Canal.
Flat Coated retrievers
were her dogs, and she showed them
for a time.
In retirement, she enjoyed her
mountain cabin near Estes Park,
again finding peace, and joy in the
outdoors. She could even be seen riding
small motorcycles and paddling a
canoe in the nearby lake.
Barb died peacefully in her sleep on
June 6, 2019 at the Woodmark Care
facility in Sun City AZ. She is survived
by her sister Peggy Parham, and
two nephews Matt and Mike Parham.
Memorial gifts may be given to the
Alzheimer's Society or the Humane
Society of America in her memory.
A memorial service will be held
at 2:00 p.m. August 29, 2019 at St.
Stephen's Episcopal Church in Longmont,
Colorado.
