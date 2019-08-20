Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Luce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Luce was

born on May 21st, 1932,

in Inglewood California

to Lester and Fern Luce.

After graduation from

high school in California,

she attended CU in

Boulder, CO and graduated

with a BA in Physical

Education. After a brief

teaching stint, Barb ventured out of

the country to teach in France on a

military base.



After returning from France, Barb

was hired at the then brand new

Arapahoe High School. She taught

physical education and was Arapahoe's

first girl's tennis coach beginning

a program after Title IX was

passed in the mid 1970's. She was a

pioneer in women's athletics, though

she was so humble she wouldn't have

acknowledged that about herself.

Barb chaired the Physical Education

department for years and worked

at the district level in a variety of

capacities. She was an inspiration

to decades of student athletes. She

retired from Littleton Public Schools

in 1991.



Barb was a happy, gentle

lover of life and nature.

She had a caring heart

and an infectious laugh!

She had a love for animals,

owning horses that

she and friends would

ride on the Highline Canal.

Flat Coated retrievers

were her dogs, and she showed them

for a time.



In retirement, she enjoyed her

mountain cabin near Estes Park,

again finding peace, and joy in the

outdoors. She could even be seen riding

small motorcycles and paddling a

canoe in the nearby lake.

Barb died peacefully in her sleep on

June 6, 2019 at the Woodmark Care

facility in Sun City AZ. She is survived

by her sister Peggy Parham, and

two nephews Matt and Mike Parham.

Memorial gifts may be given to the

Alzheimer's Society or the Humane

Society of America in her memory.

A memorial service will be held

at 2:00 p.m. August 29, 2019 at St.

Stephen's Episcopal Church in Longmont,

