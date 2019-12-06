Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara June Leonard. View Sign Service Information Viewing 9:00 AM Spirit of Hope Church 3885 S Broadway Englewood , CO View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 10:00 AM Spirit of Hope Church Send Flowers Obituary





Over the years Barbara wore many hats. During World War II she was hired by the US Postal service as a mail carrier, however her mother told her in no uncertain terms that " No daughter of mine is going to be a mail carrier". She became an aviation fuel inspector. She also was a farm harvester often snacking on strawberries. She was an injection mold operator. She worked as a volunteer "Grey Lady" at the Denver V A hospital taking care of veterans. As a banquet waitress at the Brown Place Hotel she met many film stars and cherished their autographs. As a food service worker at Porter Memorial Hospital she would offer to buy visitors lunch. She also volunteered her time at Swedish Hospital, She had a big heart and helped many others when she could.



Barbara had fond memories of her hometown Palisade Colorado, where she played at her Uncle's and Aunt's peach orchards.



She dearly loved her family and friends. She was an avid reader and also loved the California ocean side and the California poppies that grew there. She loved horses and horse races as well as traveling to destinations near and far. Many sat on her deck and enjoyed time at her house. She loved roses, her wildlife in her yard and listening to Tony Bennett.



Barbara is survived by her sons, Bruce Ollinger and wife Linda of Wilsonville, Nebraska, Tim Ollinger of Sedalia, Colorado, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Funeral will be held at Spirit of Hope Church, 3885 S Broadway in Englewood, Colorado, on December 10th, Viewing at 9 a.m., Funeral service at 10 a.m. Reception will follow at the Church after the service. Interment will be private.



