Barbara L. Peterson (Parigi),
formerly of Northglenn
and Denver, passed away
peacefully at home on the
morning of March 6, 2020.
She was born, August 6, 1935 in Canon
City, Colorado. Barbara was preceded
in death by her parents, Helen and
Louis Parigi, her husband of 52 years
Kerwin (Corky) Peterson, and her
grandson, Dustin. Barbara is survived
by her sister, Florine; sons Steve (Barb
Jr), Mike (Maureen) and Ken (Mindy);
grandchildren: Dan (Daniela), Amanda,
Hannah, Chase, Nick, Justin,
Steph and Lindsey; honorary grandson
Josh Craig; great grandchildren:
Matthew, Marcus, Luca, Kenzlee,
and Avery; nephews Rick
and Steve Peterson; nieces
Tammy (Bruce) Alexander,
and Kim (Jerry) Peterson.
Barbara graduated from West High
School in 1953. She worked at various
companies in the Denver Metro Area,
in accounting and payroll including
Mountain Bell, Fleming, Woolco, and
Northwest Auto, finally retiring from
Grand Auto. Visitation will be Thursday,
March 12, 2020 from 4-7:00pm;
funeral service will be Friday, March
13, 2020 at 10:00am both in the
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary, reception
to follow. Interment will be at
Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery.
