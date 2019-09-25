On Friday, September 13, 2019, Barbara

Parks Hepler died peacefully in her sleep

following a brief illness. Barb was the

loving wife of Charles D. (Doug) Hepler

and loving mother of three children.

Barb was born on March 19, 1938 to

Robert D. Parks and Katherine (Stillwell)

Parks. She was a social worker and spent

her career following her passion for protecting

the welfare of children.



Barb and Doug had three children,

Melanie, Andrew (Drew), and Heather

and a foster daughter, Linda. Barb was

known and loved for her warmth, calm

strength in a crisis, love of family and

dogs, and her passion for child welfare.

Barb is survived by her sister, Carol

Bernhardt, of Brewster, Mass. and Patricia

(Penny) MacDonald of Evergreen,

Colorado.



A memorial service will be held on

October 1, 2019 in the Historic Church of

Calvary Episcopal Church, 1320 Arapahoe

St., Golden, CO 80401 at 11:00 AM.

A reception will follow. Attendees are

invited to wear bright colors, especially

Barb's favorite color, blue.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be

sent to Big Brother Big Sister of Colorado

750 W. Hampden Ave. Suite 450, Englewood,

CO 80110 or https://biglittlecolorado.

org/how-to-help/#donate