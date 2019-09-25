On Friday, September 13, 2019, Barbara
Parks Hepler died peacefully in her sleep
following a brief illness. Barb was the
loving wife of Charles D. (Doug) Hepler
and loving mother of three children.
Barb was born on March 19, 1938 to
Robert D. Parks and Katherine (Stillwell)
Parks. She was a social worker and spent
her career following her passion for protecting
the welfare of children.
Barb and Doug had three children,
Melanie, Andrew (Drew), and Heather
and a foster daughter, Linda. Barb was
known and loved for her warmth, calm
strength in a crisis, love of family and
dogs, and her passion for child welfare.
Barb is survived by her sister, Carol
Bernhardt, of Brewster, Mass. and Patricia
(Penny) MacDonald of Evergreen,
Colorado.
A memorial service will be held on
October 1, 2019 in the Historic Church of
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1320 Arapahoe
St., Golden, CO 80401 at 11:00 AM.
A reception will follow. Attendees are
invited to wear bright colors, especially
Barb's favorite color, blue.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be
sent to Big Brother Big Sister of Colorado
750 W. Hampden Ave. Suite 450, Englewood,
CO 80110 or https://biglittlecolorado.
org/how-to-help/#donate
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019