Barbara Jean Stephens passed away of natural causes May 27, 2020 following a long decline.Born to Charles and Bertha Schaul, at home in Golden, CO, Barbara was a lifelongresident of Jefferson County. She had retired from her business of providing loving in-home childcare for more than 20 years and has many "adopted" grandchildren throughout the area.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbalee Elgin; her granddaughter, Rebecca Carpenter; her parents; and her half-sister, Maxine Webb. She is survived by her two sons: Mark of Lakewood and Charles of San Diego; two grandchildren, Josh and Jennifer; and five great-grandchildren along with many loving relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date: to be notified, please provide your information in the condolence section or go to www.aspenmortuaries.com.