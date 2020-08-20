Bernard Kutter, 55, passed away on August 12, 2020 at his home in Golden, CO. He is survived by his parents Betty Kutter and Sig Kutter; his wife of 32 years Donna; his children Kayla and Sean; and extended family throughout the U.S. and Germany. Bernard's brilliant career as an aerospace engineer reflected his passion for space. In his own words: "I want to help humans use space to better our lives and enhance our understanding of the universe." As Chief Scientist and Manager of Advanced Programs at United Launch Alliance, Bernard accomplished these goals and made a lasting contribution to space exploration.
Bernard was passionate about his family, skiing, hiking, renewable energy, and travel. He brought a vibrant energy and curiosity to every pursuit and every interaction. His kindness, thoughtfulness, and genuine interest endeared him to friends, colleagues, and acquaintances.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Until then, share memories of Bernard and learn of opportunities to make a contribution in lieu of flowers at his memorial website: http://spacecowboy.forevermissed.com