1/1
Bernard Kutter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Kutter, 55, passed away on August 12, 2020 at his home in Golden, CO. He is survived by his parents Betty Kutter and Sig Kutter; his wife of 32 years Donna; his children Kayla and Sean; and extended family throughout the U.S. and Germany. Bernard's brilliant career as an aerospace engineer reflected his passion for space. In his own words: "I want to help humans use space to better our lives and enhance our understanding of the universe." As Chief Scientist and Manager of Advanced Programs at United Launch Alliance, Bernard accomplished these goals and made a lasting contribution to space exploration.
Bernard was passionate about his family, skiing, hiking, renewable energy, and travel. He brought a vibrant energy and curiosity to every pursuit and every interaction. His kindness, thoughtfulness, and genuine interest endeared him to friends, colleagues, and acquaintances.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Until then, share memories of Bernard and learn of opportunities to make a contribution in lieu of flowers at his memorial website: http://spacecowboy.forevermissed.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved