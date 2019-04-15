Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernardine K. Hanson. View Sign

"Bernie "

"Spring in, Spring out"

Date of Birth, March 14,

1918 in Monarch, Colorado

Date of Death, April 8, 2019

in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Age 101

Raised in Salida, Colorado, met and

married William "Bill" B. Hanson in

Crested Butte, Colorado

Long Term Englewood, Colorado

Resident, Retired Teacher from Fort

Logan Elementary, Sheridan, Colorado.

Began her teaching career in a one

room schoolhouse and retired from

teaching at age 70.

Loving wife of the late William B.

Hanson, Owner of Bill's Barber

Shop and former Englewood

City Councilman.

Mother and Grandmother,

Hey Farmor, Hey Mormor!

Survived by: Geri Skelton, Kelley

Lienau, Casey Skelton, Richard

Hanson and David Cillo, Lorraine

and Rory Hanson, Helen Hanson and

Robert Campbell, Paul, Mary and

Bror Hanson, Bror's Fiancé, McKenzie

Lindsey. Special friends: Jerry Miller

and Woodrow Keener.

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019

