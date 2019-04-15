"Bernie "
"Spring in, Spring out"
Date of Birth, March 14,
1918 in Monarch, Colorado
Date of Death, April 8, 2019
in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Age 101
Raised in Salida, Colorado, met and
married William "Bill" B. Hanson in
Crested Butte, Colorado
Long Term Englewood, Colorado
Resident, Retired Teacher from Fort
Logan Elementary, Sheridan, Colorado.
Began her teaching career in a one
room schoolhouse and retired from
teaching at age 70.
Loving wife of the late William B.
Hanson, Owner of Bill's Barber
Shop and former Englewood
City Councilman.
Mother and Grandmother,
Hey Farmor, Hey Mormor!
Survived by: Geri Skelton, Kelley
Lienau, Casey Skelton, Richard
Hanson and David Cillo, Lorraine
and Rory Hanson, Helen Hanson and
Robert Campbell, Paul, Mary and
Bror Hanson, Bror's Fiancé, McKenzie
Lindsey. Special friends: Jerry Miller
and Woodrow Keener.
Last of the Seven Kuhn Sisters.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019