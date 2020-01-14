It is with sadness that the family

of Dr. Bernice Colleen McKibben

announces her passing on

Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the

age of 92 years. She will be fondly

remembered by her brother Richard

Sadecky, her nephew Steve (Julie)

Pata, her niece Dee (Butch) Davies,

her nephew Jeff Sadecky and her

niece Connie Poulson. Bernice was

preceded in death by her husband

Richard, her sister Marie and her dog

Shoney, whom she loved dearly.



Born in Ely Iowa, on December 23,

1926, to Emil and Agnes Sadecky.

Bernice received a Bachelors and a

Masters degree of Librarianship from

the University of Denver in 1967. She

continued her education at numerous

colleges and finished with a Ph.D.

from the University of Colorado in

Library Media in 1976.



During her years of education

Bernice worked and taught at

numerous institutions: 1968 to

1973 Welch Medical Library, Johns

Hopkins University; 1977 to 1981

School of Library Science, University

of Oklahoma; 1981 to 1984 Health

Sciences Library, East Carolina

University; and 1984 to 1992

Devereaux Library, South Dakota

School of Mines and Technology.

Following her retirement she

enjoyed water aerobics and playing as

much golf as possible.



She was a person of complexity,

being both a kind and generous soul,

but also prone to being obstinate

and single minded. She is loved and

missed.