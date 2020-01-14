It is with sadness that the family
of Dr. Bernice Colleen McKibben
announces her passing on
Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the
age of 92 years. She will be fondly
remembered by her brother Richard
Sadecky, her nephew Steve (Julie)
Pata, her niece Dee (Butch) Davies,
her nephew Jeff Sadecky and her
niece Connie Poulson. Bernice was
preceded in death by her husband
Richard, her sister Marie and her dog
Shoney, whom she loved dearly.
Born in Ely Iowa, on December 23,
1926, to Emil and Agnes Sadecky.
Bernice received a Bachelors and a
Masters degree of Librarianship from
the University of Denver in 1967. She
continued her education at numerous
colleges and finished with a Ph.D.
from the University of Colorado in
Library Media in 1976.
During her years of education
Bernice worked and taught at
numerous institutions: 1968 to
1973 Welch Medical Library, Johns
Hopkins University; 1977 to 1981
School of Library Science, University
of Oklahoma; 1981 to 1984 Health
Sciences Library, East Carolina
University; and 1984 to 1992
Devereaux Library, South Dakota
School of Mines and Technology.
Following her retirement she
enjoyed water aerobics and playing as
much golf as possible.
She was a person of complexity,
being both a kind and generous soul,
but also prone to being obstinate
and single minded. She is loved and
missed.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020