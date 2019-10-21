We sadly announce the passing
of Bernice Fay Leinweber on September
19th, 2019 after a long and
courageous battle with breast
cancer.
Born to Edwin Carroll Bamberger
and Fay Rita Bamberger
(Moyers) in Washington DC
on September 30th, 1953. She married
Richard Neal Leinweber on June 3rd, 1976
- they recently celebrated their 43rd
anniversary. A loving mother to
two children - Joe and Jennifer;
a loving dog-mom to "Sarge" and
"Django."
Bernice loved adventures and
spending time with friends, family
and their dogs. She is survived
by her husband, Rich; son, Joe,
his wife Kathy and their daughters Molly,
Caroline and Ivy; daughter, Jennifer;
brother, Joe, and sister, Leslie.
