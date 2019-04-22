Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bessie E. Kellogg Boyd,

100, passed away Sunday,

April 14, 2019, at her home

at Fairwind's- Sandcreek

Assisted Living in Idaho

Falls, Idaho. Bessie was born

on September 16, 1918, in

Watertown, SD, to Clarence

and Bessie Kellogg. She and

her 4 siblings grew up and

attended schools in South

Dakota. She continued her education

in Brookings, SD, working toward

earning a teaching certificate, which

required only one year to teach in the

rural schools. However, her father

encouraged her to attend school one

more year so she could teach in the

town schools. On May 14, 1944, Bessie

married Ronald C. Boyd. They were

loving partners for 63 years and raised

four children:Douglas Boyd (Sheryl)

Portland, OR, Stuart Boyd (Irene)

Los Angeles, CA, Lyndell Bradshaw

(Craig) Idaho Falls, ID, and Ronald

Boyd (Laurene) Arvada, CO. Bessie

and Ron lived in many places during

their years together, including several

places in SD, Massena, NY, Idaho Falls,

ID, Leadville, CO, and Lakewood, CO.

Everywhere they lived Bessie was a

dedicated Elementary school teacher.

She taught for over 30 years in many

schools including Bel Air Elementary

in Idaho Falls and Mitchell Elementary

in Golden, CO. Bessie returned to

Idaho Falls, ID in 2016 to be closer to

her daughter, Lyndell. Bessie

and Ron enjoyed traveling

with family and friends. They

traveled to Europe, Alaska,

Hawaii, and many different

places in the US. After Bessie

retired, she enjoyed being a

volunteer tour guide at the

Denver State Capital Building.

She made many friends and

loved sharing her knowledge

of Colorado. Bessie enjoyed playing

tennis, reading books, playing Yahtzee

or bridge. She was always ready for a

good game of bridge or chatting with

her friends over a cup of hot coffee. A

highlight for Bessie was the celebration

her family held for her 100th birthday

in September 2018 in Idaho Falls. It

astonished her that she had lived "to

be that old" in such excellent health.

Her family and many friends spent

the day celebrating her amazing long

life. Bessie's husband, parents, and

siblings preceded her in death. She is

survived and will be missed by her four

children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great

grandchildren. Memorial Services will

be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27th

at Applewood Valley United Methodist

Church, 2035 Ellis St. Golden, CO.

Burial will be in Fort Logan National

Cemetery, Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers

the family requests that memorial

donations be made to a charity of your

choice or a local elementary school

Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery

