|
Bessie E. Kellogg Boyd,
100, passed away Sunday,
April 14, 2019, at her home
at Fairwind's- Sandcreek
Assisted Living in Idaho
Falls, Idaho. Bessie was born
on September 16, 1918, in
Watertown, SD, to Clarence
and Bessie Kellogg. She and
her 4 siblings grew up and
attended schools in South
Dakota. She continued her education
in Brookings, SD, working toward
earning a teaching certificate, which
required only one year to teach in the
rural schools. However, her father
encouraged her to attend school one
more year so she could teach in the
town schools. On May 14, 1944, Bessie
married Ronald C. Boyd. They were
loving partners for 63 years and raised
four children:Douglas Boyd (Sheryl)
Portland, OR, Stuart Boyd (Irene)
Los Angeles, CA, Lyndell Bradshaw
(Craig) Idaho Falls, ID, and Ronald
Boyd (Laurene) Arvada, CO. Bessie
and Ron lived in many places during
their years together, including several
places in SD, Massena, NY, Idaho Falls,
ID, Leadville, CO, and Lakewood, CO.
Everywhere they lived Bessie was a
dedicated Elementary school teacher.
She taught for over 30 years in many
schools including Bel Air Elementary
in Idaho Falls and Mitchell Elementary
in Golden, CO. Bessie returned to
Idaho Falls, ID in 2016 to be closer to
her daughter, Lyndell. Bessie
and Ron enjoyed traveling
with family and friends. They
traveled to Europe, Alaska,
Hawaii, and many different
places in the US. After Bessie
retired, she enjoyed being a
volunteer tour guide at the
Denver State Capital Building.
She made many friends and
loved sharing her knowledge
of Colorado. Bessie enjoyed playing
tennis, reading books, playing Yahtzee
or bridge. She was always ready for a
good game of bridge or chatting with
her friends over a cup of hot coffee. A
highlight for Bessie was the celebration
her family held for her 100th birthday
in September 2018 in Idaho Falls. It
astonished her that she had lived "to
be that old" in such excellent health.
Her family and many friends spent
the day celebrating her amazing long
life. Bessie's husband, parents, and
siblings preceded her in death. She is
survived and will be missed by her four
children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great
grandchildren. Memorial Services will
be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27th
at Applewood Valley United Methodist
Church, 2035 Ellis St. Golden, CO.
Burial will be in Fort Logan National
Cemetery, Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers
the family requests that memorial
donations be made to a charity of your
choice or a local elementary school
library.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2019
|
Arrangements under the direction of:
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave | Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 | (303) 233-4611
|
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|