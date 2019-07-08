Betty Ann Weigel, 83 of Westminster died Tuesday, 2nd at North Suburban Medical Center. She was born on May 29, 1936 in Ellis Kansas to Wendelin Anton Engel and Rose Celcilia Phillipp.



Betty graduated from Ft Hays State University in 1959 and spent the next 34 years doing what she loved by becoming a teacher.

She married Milton Weigel on June 11, 1960. He preceded her in death.



She was a founding member of St. Marks Catholic Church, where she selflessly served. She was a reader, Eucharistic minister, weekly reading coordinator and was the leader of the grief ministry program.



Survivors include one son, Wendell (Rebekah) Weigel of Palmer, AK, daughter Rachel (Fred) Louisville, Kentucky. Grandchildren: Harley and Sydney Gilman and Juliann and Michael Weigel. Siblings: LeRoy Engel, Edna Lowman, Ellen Farrell and Joseph Engel. Betty will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and her church family.



Services will be July 16th at St. Marks Catholic Church in Westminster. Rosary will begin at 10:00 am, Mass to follow at 10:30 am. Reception at the church following the service. Burial will be on July 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ellis Kansas.



