Billie Charlene
Swenson (nee Jones),
87, passed away at her
home in Highlands
Ranch on November
16, 2019 with her family
by her side. She had
Alzheimer's disease
and congestive heart
failure.
Billie was born in Lebanon,
Missouri July 21,
1932 to Minnie Agnes
and Charles Otto Jones,
the second of four
children. She graduated
from Marshfield High School in 1950.
Billie trained with the Army Mapping
Service in stereo cartography while
living in Kansas City and later worked
with a private firm in Idaho in that
field.
Billie married the love of her life,
Patrick Nolan Swenson, August 17,
1957 at Turner Air Force Base in
Georgia and began her globetrotting,
moving to wherever her husband was
stationed with the Air Force. She lived
in Japan, Germany, Italy and England.
Travel and living in other countries
was one of her passions, and she visited
over 30 countries throughout her
life. She loved learning about other
cultures and meeting people from all
over the world. Billie's final trip was in
2018 to England to visit friends.
She lived in Golden, Colorado from
1974 to 2018, where she worked first as
a draftsman for Jefferson County and
later as the director of the mapping
department. Under Billie's leadership,
the department was one of the
first in the country to
digitize maps. After
retiring in 1995, she and
Pat travelled the world,
often with her beloved
sister Bonnie and her
husband Rich, visiting
places like Russia,
Nepal, Thailand, and
Costa Rica. There was
no adventure that Billie
wasn't up for, including
rafting the Royal Gorge,
parasailing in Ecuador,
and sky diving on her
70th birthday. Her retirement
allowed her to spend lots of
time spoiling her grandchildren. Tea
parties, play doh and making tracks
for Tonka trucks filled her time with
her grandchildren.
Billie was preceded in death by her
parents, her sister Bonnie Viertel,
and her brother Stephen Jones. She is
survived by her husband, her children
Peter Swenson (Maria) and Suzi
Mishmash (Randy), her grandchildren
Nick and Jake Swenson and Elise
and Paige Mishmash, her brother
CO Jones, her niece Deborah Greene,
great nephew Adam Greene and many
other nieces and nephews.
Billie's graveside service will be
Wednesday, November 27 at 11:30
at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Reception details to follow. Memorial
contributions can be made to
the . Email
remembrances can be sent to billie.
[email protected]. Funeral arrangements
and online at Heflebower
Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019