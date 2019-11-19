Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Charlene Swenson. View Sign Service Information Heflebower Funeral Services 8955 S Ridgeline Bvld Ste 100 Highlands Ranch , CO 80129 (720)-344-6087 Graveside service 11:30 AM Fort Logan National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Charlene

Swenson (nee Jones),

87, passed away at her

home in Highlands

Ranch on November

16, 2019 with her family

by her side. She had

Alzheimer's disease

and congestive heart

failure.



Billie was born in Lebanon,

Missouri July 21,

1932 to Minnie Agnes

and Charles Otto Jones,

the second of four

children. She graduated

from Marshfield High School in 1950.

Billie trained with the Army Mapping

Service in stereo cartography while

living in Kansas City and later worked

with a private firm in Idaho in that

field.



Billie married the love of her life,

Patrick Nolan Swenson, August 17,

1957 at Turner Air Force Base in

Georgia and began her globetrotting,

moving to wherever her husband was

stationed with the Air Force. She lived

in Japan, Germany, Italy and England.

Travel and living in other countries

was one of her passions, and she visited

over 30 countries throughout her

life. She loved learning about other

cultures and meeting people from all

over the world. Billie's final trip was in

2018 to England to visit friends.



She lived in Golden, Colorado from

1974 to 2018, where she worked first as

a draftsman for Jefferson County and

later as the director of the mapping

department. Under Billie's leadership,

the department was one of the

first in the country to

digitize maps. After

retiring in 1995, she and

Pat travelled the world,

often with her beloved

sister Bonnie and her

husband Rich, visiting

places like Russia,

Nepal, Thailand, and

Costa Rica. There was

no adventure that Billie

wasn't up for, including

rafting the Royal Gorge,

parasailing in Ecuador,

and sky diving on her

70th birthday. Her retirement

allowed her to spend lots of

time spoiling her grandchildren. Tea

parties, play doh and making tracks

for Tonka trucks filled her time with

her grandchildren.



Billie was preceded in death by her

parents, her sister Bonnie Viertel,

and her brother Stephen Jones. She is

survived by her husband, her children

Peter Swenson (Maria) and Suzi

Mishmash (Randy), her grandchildren

Nick and Jake Swenson and Elise

and Paige Mishmash, her brother

CO Jones, her niece Deborah Greene,

great nephew Adam Greene and many

other nieces and nephews.



Billie's graveside service will be

Wednesday, November 27 at 11:30

at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Reception details to follow. Memorial

contributions can be made to

the . Email

remembrances can be sent to billie.

. Funeral arrangements

and online at Heflebower

Funeral and Cremation Services. Billie CharleneSwenson (nee Jones),87, passed away at herhome in HighlandsRanch on November16, 2019 with her familyby her side. She hadAlzheimer's diseaseand congestive heartfailure.Billie was born in Lebanon,Missouri July 21,1932 to Minnie Agnesand Charles Otto Jones,the second of fourchildren. She graduatedfrom Marshfield High School in 1950.Billie trained with the Army MappingService in stereo cartography whileliving in Kansas City and later workedwith a private firm in Idaho in thatfield.Billie married the love of her life,Patrick Nolan Swenson, August 17,1957 at Turner Air Force Base inGeorgia and began her globetrotting,moving to wherever her husband wasstationed with the Air Force. She livedin Japan, Germany, Italy and England.Travel and living in other countrieswas one of her passions, and she visitedover 30 countries throughout herlife. She loved learning about othercultures and meeting people from allover the world. Billie's final trip was in2018 to England to visit friends.She lived in Golden, Colorado from1974 to 2018, where she worked first asa draftsman for Jefferson County andlater as the director of the mappingdepartment. Under Billie's leadership,the department was one of thefirst in the country todigitize maps. Afterretiring in 1995, she andPat travelled the world,often with her belovedsister Bonnie and herhusband Rich, visitingplaces like Russia,Nepal, Thailand, andCosta Rica. There wasno adventure that Billiewasn't up for, includingrafting the Royal Gorge,parasailing in Ecuador,and sky diving on her70th birthday. Her retirementallowed her to spend lots oftime spoiling her grandchildren. Teaparties, play doh and making tracksfor Tonka trucks filled her time withher grandchildren.Billie was preceded in death by herparents, her sister Bonnie Viertel,and her brother Stephen Jones. She issurvived by her husband, her childrenPeter Swenson (Maria) and SuziMishmash (Randy), her grandchildrenNick and Jake Swenson and Eliseand Paige Mishmash, her brotherCO Jones, her niece Deborah Greene,great nephew Adam Greene and manyother nieces and nephews.Billie's graveside service will beWednesday, November 27 at 11:30at Fort Logan National Cemetery.Reception details to follow. Memorialcontributions can be made tothe . Emailremembrances can be sent to billie. [email protected] . Funeral arrangementsand online at HeflebowerFuneral and Cremation Services. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.