Billie Jo Claycomb, 89, of Castle Rock, CO, passed away on May 24, 2019.
Billie was born on September 12. 1929 in Sweetwater, Texas. Her son, Ronnie
Claycomb is surviving to carry on traditions and to cherish her memories.
There will be a graveside service at the Brighton/Elmwood Cemetery 14800
Old, Brighton Rd, Brighton, CO 80601 from 11:30-12:30PM on June 21st, 2019.
Billie is survived by two children, Laurel- Rempel Claycomb and Ronnie A. Claycomb;
five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Billie was preceded in death by her son, Danny J Claycomb, her husband Lawrence and
sister Dorthy Mullins.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 4 to June 11, 2019