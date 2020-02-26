Bob Thomas, 88 of Lakewood
Colorado, was born
on February 13, 1932 in
Fairfield, Iowa. He lived the
majority of his life in Colorado
with his wife of nearly
60 years, Micky. Throughout
his life, he loved golfing, skiing, and
spending time with his family. He will
always be remembered for his quick
wit, his soft chuckle and his kind
spirit.
He graduated from Colorado State
University with a degree in Geology
followed by service at Coronado
Naval base in San Diego from 1955
to 1957. After a 37 year career in
commercial real estate as a property
manager for Garrett-Bromfield Real
Estate and Field Real Estate he retired
in 1994. During that time, he was an
active member of the Knights of the
Round Table as well as president and
emeritus of the Institute of Real Estate
Management (IREM).
During his retirement he
found much to do working
as a golf ranger for Foothills
Parks and Recreation and as
a driver for Planet Honda, a
job that he loved because it
combined two passions, driving and
talking to people.
He is survived by his wife Micky,
children Scott & Juli and Kevin &
Shea, grandchildren Jeff & Katie,
Robyn, Palmer, Erin and Eli Thomas
and brothers Dick and Bill Thomas.
Services will be held on Monday,
March 2nd at Fort Logan at 10:30am
followed by a celebration of Bob's life
at 11:45am including a light lunch at
Lakewood United Church of Christ at
100 Carr St. Lakewood, CO 80226.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can
be made to Lakewood United Church
of Christ via check at the address
above.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020