Obituary

Bob Thomas, 88 of Lakewood

Colorado, was born

on February 13, 1932 in

Fairfield, Iowa. He lived the

majority of his life in Colorado

with his wife of nearly

60 years, Micky. Throughout

his life, he loved golfing, skiing, and

spending time with his family. He will

always be remembered for his quick

wit, his soft chuckle and his kind

spirit.



He graduated from Colorado State

University with a degree in Geology

followed by service at Coronado

Naval base in San Diego from 1955

to 1957. After a 37 year career in

commercial real estate as a property

manager for Garrett-Bromfield Real

Estate and Field Real Estate he retired

in 1994. During that time, he was an

active member of the Knights of the

Round Table as well as president and

emeritus of the Institute of Real Estate

Management (IREM).



During his retirement he

found much to do working

as a golf ranger for Foothills

Parks and Recreation and as

a driver for Planet Honda, a

job that he loved because it

combined two passions, driving and

talking to people.



He is survived by his wife Micky,

children Scott & Juli and Kevin &

Shea, grandchildren Jeff & Katie,

Robyn, Palmer, Erin and Eli Thomas

and brothers Dick and Bill Thomas.

Services will be held on Monday,

March 2nd at Fort Logan at 10:30am

followed by a celebration of Bob's life

at 11:45am including a light lunch at

Lakewood United Church of Christ at

100 Carr St. Lakewood, CO 80226.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can

be made to Lakewood United Church

of Christ via check at the address

