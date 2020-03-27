Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Small. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



7/19/1950 - 3/18/2020



Bonnie Small, 69, of Parker, CO, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 18, 2020. Bonnie was born on July 19, 1950 in Redwood Falls, MN. She was one of six children. She loved and adored her siblings.

Loving Wife of 46 years to Steve Small. Devoted Mom and Role Model to Heather (Andrew) Stephenitch and Jennifer (Trent) Getsch. Beloved Mimi to Ian, Cade and Brynn Stephenitch and Izzy, Lyla and Owen Getsch. Bonnie was preceded in death

by her loving parents, Francis and Phyllis Woelfel.

Bonnie received her degree in Interior Design and ran her own business where she enjoyed helping friends and clients throughout the years. Although she loved her work, her career was raising her family and she took great delight in all aspects of their lives.

Bonnie was a longtime member and active in Parker United Methodist Church. She treasured the many lifelong friendships that were made there.

Bonnie loved spending her time enjoying the great outdoors with her friends and family. Whether it was hiking, biking, gol?ng or gardening, enjoying God's beauty was something she loved most. Bonnie's faith in Jesus showed through in every-thing she did. She made it a priority to love others the way Jesus loved her.

The last 13 years of her life, Bonnie in-vested much of her time and heart into her 6 grandchildren. She wanted nothing more than to engage in their lives and watch them grow up.

She will forever be missed by all of her friends and family. A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Fri-day, May 1, 2020 at Parker United Methodist Church. A Reception will follow at the Church. See

In lieu of ?owers, the family suggests donations in Bonnie's memory be made to the American Brain Tumor Association,

Bonnie Small7/19/1950 - 3/18/2020Bonnie Small, 69, of Parker, CO, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 18, 2020. Bonnie was born on July 19, 1950 in Redwood Falls, MN. She was one of six children. She loved and adored her siblings.Loving Wife of 46 years to Steve Small. Devoted Mom and Role Model to Heather (Andrew) Stephenitch and Jennifer (Trent) Getsch. Beloved Mimi to Ian, Cade and Brynn Stephenitch and Izzy, Lyla and Owen Getsch. Bonnie was preceded in deathby her loving parents, Francis and Phyllis Woelfel.Bonnie received her degree in Interior Design and ran her own business where she enjoyed helping friends and clients throughout the years. Although she loved her work, her career was raising her family and she took great delight in all aspects of their lives.Bonnie was a longtime member and active in Parker United Methodist Church. She treasured the many lifelong friendships that were made there.Bonnie loved spending her time enjoying the great outdoors with her friends and family. Whether it was hiking, biking, gol?ng or gardening, enjoying God's beauty was something she loved most. Bonnie's faith in Jesus showed through in every-thing she did. She made it a priority to love others the way Jesus loved her.The last 13 years of her life, Bonnie in-vested much of her time and heart into her 6 grandchildren. She wanted nothing more than to engage in their lives and watch them grow up.She will forever be missed by all of her friends and family. A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Fri-day, May 1, 2020 at Parker United Methodist Church. A Reception will follow at the Church. See ponderosvalleyfunerals.com for any updates.In lieu of ?owers, the family suggests donations in Bonnie's memory be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, https://www.abta.org/See ponderosvalley-funerals.com for any updates. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close