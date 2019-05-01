Brant Douglas Schelhaas,
a longtime resident of
Highlands Ranch, died at
the age of 49 after a difficult
but courageous battle with
a rare form of blood cancer.
His family has peace knowing
that he is finally healed
and savoring the full presence
of God in heaven. They also take
comfort in his reunion with his beloved
son, Bryant, who died as a newborn in
2000.
Brant is survived by his wife of 23
years, Karen Booker Schelhaas, and
their children, Booker (21), Brooklyn
(17), Bella (16), Brock (14), and Bode
(13). The family is affectionately known
as The Schelhaas Seven. He is also survived
by his parents, Doug and Elaine
Schelhaas of Bismarck, ND; his three
younger sisters, Nancy Shirley and
Jayna Wiens, also of Bismarck, ND, and
Karen Hostetter of Denver, along with
their large families; his in-laws, Jim and
Lois Booker of Colorado Springs, as well
as the extended Booker clan
who loved him dearly as
one of their own. His calm
presence, wise counsel, generous
spirit, rich relationship
with Jesus, coaching
expertise, quick wit, artistic
skills, fondness for good
food and global travel, affinity
for great coffee, savvy business
sense, and unwavering integrity will be
deeply missed by his loved ones, many
friends, and hundreds of colleagues at
Worldpay and other corporations where
he spent his long career as a marketing
and branding executive. He earned his
MBA from the University of Denver in
2005.
A memorial service is planned for May
16, 2019 at 2 PM at Mission Hills Church
in Littleton, Colorado.
Memorial contributions to support
the college educations of Brant's five
children can be made at https://plumfund.
com/memorial-fund/schelhaaseducational-
memorial-fund
