Brant Douglas Schelhaas,

a longtime resident of

Highlands Ranch, died at

the age of 49 after a difficult

but courageous battle with

a rare form of blood cancer.

His family has peace knowing

that he is finally healed

and savoring the full presence

of God in heaven. They also take

comfort in his reunion with his beloved

son, Bryant, who died as a newborn in

2000.

Brant is survived by his wife of 23

years, Karen Booker Schelhaas, and

their children, Booker (21), Brooklyn

(17), Bella (16), Brock (14), and Bode

(13). The family is affectionately known

as The Schelhaas Seven. He is also survived

by his parents, Doug and Elaine

Schelhaas of Bismarck, ND; his three

younger sisters, Nancy Shirley and

Jayna Wiens, also of Bismarck, ND, and

Karen Hostetter of Denver, along with

their large families; his in-laws, Jim and

Lois Booker of Colorado Springs, as well

as the extended Booker clan

who loved him dearly as

one of their own. His calm

presence, wise counsel, generous

spirit, rich relationship

with Jesus, coaching

expertise, quick wit, artistic

skills, fondness for good

food and global travel, affinity

for great coffee, savvy business

sense, and unwavering integrity will be

deeply missed by his loved ones, many

friends, and hundreds of colleagues at

Worldpay and other corporations where

he spent his long career as a marketing

and branding executive. He earned his

MBA from the University of Denver in

2005.

A memorial service is planned for May

16, 2019 at 2 PM at Mission Hills Church

in Littleton, Colorado.

Memorial contributions to support

the college educations of Brant's five

children can be made at https://plumfund.

com/memorial-fund/schelhaaseducational-

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 1 to May 7, 2019

