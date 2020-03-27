Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Gene Hoffmeier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Gene Hoffmeier

February 14, 1946 - March 8, 2020

Brian Gene Hoffmeier, 74, Arvada, Colo-rado passed away on March 8, 2020.

Brian was born February 14, 1946 in Ce-dar Rapids, Iowa to Herold and Gertrude (Stolte) Hoffmeier. He graduated from Lowden High School in 1963 and at-tended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1967 with a degree in mathematics. He ?rst taught math at Aurora High School, Aurora, Illinois and then served in the U.S. Army from February, 1970 to August, 1971. He moved to Colorado in 1971 and taught at Shaw Heights Junior High, Scott Carpenter Junior High and Westminster High School. During his years at Shaw Heights he met his future wife, Patricia (Patti) Nies. They were married on March 20, 1981. Brian's life was complete when his son, Ryan, was born. After 33 years of teaching, Brian retired from Westminster High School. Brian believed in giving back to his community. He privately tutored many students in math and volunteered as a math tutor at two middle schools. He served as co-chair of the Ralston Valley Accountability Committee for several years. He was on the church council and was treasurer of the Endowment Committee at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Arvada. He also donated 47 gallons of blood to Bon?l's Blood Bank. Brian was a life-long Iowa Hawkeye fan and would go anywhere in Denver that was broadcasting a Hawkeye game. In later years, he became a CU Buffalo fan and enjoyed going to all of their football and basketball games. March Madness was his favorite time of year. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his son, Ryan (Julia), two brothers, Bruce (Karen), Newton, Iowa and Barry (Julie), Lowden, Iowa, one sister, Jo (Carolyn), Elk Grove, California, two sisters-in-law, Roberta (Bobbi) Viedt, Winner, South Dakota and Cynthia (Cindy) Bennett

(Gene), Sioux City, Iowa, and 9 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Helen Nies and his brother-in-law, Daniel Viedt.

A service will be held at a later date.

Brian Gene HoffmeierFebruary 14, 1946 - March 8, 2020Brian Gene Hoffmeier, 74, Arvada, Colo-rado passed away on March 8, 2020.Brian was born February 14, 1946 in Ce-dar Rapids, Iowa to Herold and Gertrude (Stolte) Hoffmeier. He graduated from Lowden High School in 1963 and at-tended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1967 with a degree in mathematics. He ?rst taught math at Aurora High School, Aurora, Illinois and then served in the U.S. Army from February, 1970 to August, 1971. He moved to Colorado in 1971 and taught at Shaw Heights Junior High, Scott Carpenter Junior High and Westminster High School. During his years at Shaw Heights he met his future wife, Patricia (Patti) Nies. They were married on March 20, 1981. Brian's life was complete when his son, Ryan, was born. After 33 years of teaching, Brian retired from Westminster High School. Brian believed in giving back to his community. He privately tutored many students in math and volunteered as a math tutor at two middle schools. He served as co-chair of the Ralston Valley Accountability Committee for several years. He was on the church council and was treasurer of the Endowment Committee at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Arvada. He also donated 47 gallons of blood to Bon?l's Blood Bank. Brian was a life-long Iowa Hawkeye fan and would go anywhere in Denver that was broadcasting a Hawkeye game. In later years, he became a CU Buffalo fan and enjoyed going to all of their football and basketball games. March Madness was his favorite time of year. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his son, Ryan (Julia), two brothers, Bruce (Karen), Newton, Iowa and Barry (Julie), Lowden, Iowa, one sister, Jo (Carolyn), Elk Grove, California, two sisters-in-law, Roberta (Bobbi) Viedt, Winner, South Dakota and Cynthia (Cindy) Bennett(Gene), Sioux City, Iowa, and 9 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Helen Nies and his brother-in-law, Daniel Viedt.A service will be held at a later date. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close