Carol Steers, 95, of Golden died June 17 with her children by her side. Carol
was born October 14, 1923 in Ullin, Illinois to Roy and Cecil Kraatz.
Carol owned Mesa Imports in Lakewood for more than 30 years. She was
a member of Jefferson Unitarian Church for 40 years. Survivors includer her
children, Scott (Karen), Stacey (David), Stuart, and Spencer; her grandchildren
Nena, Caleb, Camille, Max, and Spencer; and her great-grandchildren, Tafari
and Elijah.
A celebration of her life will be held July 20 at 3 p.m. at Jefferson Unitarian
Church in Golden.
