Carolyn (Babe) Mae Stein Naughton,
89, of Lakewood, Colorado,
passed away on Tuesday, February 18,
2020. She was born on June 28, 1930
to Thomas and Caroline (Krauss)
Stein. She was born and raised on the
Stein family farm six miles south of
Gypsum, Kansas and graduated from
Gypsum High School in 1947. She
graduated from the Kansas State-
University of Kansas Home Ec and
Nursing program in 1952.
After working in Los Angeles as a
visiting nurse for a year and a half, she
moved to Denver in 1954. She married
Truman Dexter Emery on June
1, 1956, and they had four children.
After a divorce in 1972, she returned
to nursing. As a Registered Nurse,
she worked for three and a half years
on the detox ward at Denver General
Hospital and was the Head Nurse on
the Jail Ward there for six years. She
worked with Visiting Nurses for many
years and last renewed her nursing
license at age 82.
Carolyn married Mike Naughton in
2002. Mike passed away in 2004.
Carolyn enjoyed gardening and travel.
She always enjoyed time with relatives
and was a regular at Reiff Family
Reunions in Kansas. She told stories
of growing up on the farm during the
Depression, chores on the farm before
going to school, breaking horses, and
being the chug-a-lug champion at K
State.
She enjoyed sewing and was an
excellent cook, known for her banana
bread, hucklebucks and famous jello
desserts. She was a devoted sports
fan, and followed the Denver Broncos,
Colorado Rockies, and the University
of Colorado, Kansas State and University
of Kansas football and basketball
teams.
Carolyn was preceded in death by
her sisters Betty West and Yevonne
Reed and her brothers Thomas William
Stein and Leonard Stein. She is
survived by her four children, Sheryl
Delgado, Bart Emery, Kurt Emery and
Shawn Harberg, nine grandchildren
and eight great-grandchildren.
Carolyn donated her body to the
University of Colorado School of
Medicine.
A memorial service will be held at
11:00am on March 21st at The Rock
Community Church, 12472 W. Belleview
Ave., Littleton, Colorado 80127.
