Carolyn (Babe) Mae Stein Naughton,

89, of Lakewood, Colorado,

passed away on Tuesday, February 18,

2020. She was born on June 28, 1930

to Thomas and Caroline (Krauss)

Stein. She was born and raised on the

Stein family farm six miles south of

Gypsum, Kansas and graduated from

Gypsum High School in 1947. She

graduated from the Kansas State-

University of Kansas Home Ec and

Nursing program in 1952.



After working in Los Angeles as a

visiting nurse for a year and a half, she

moved to Denver in 1954. She married

Truman Dexter Emery on June

1, 1956, and they had four children.



After a divorce in 1972, she returned

to nursing. As a Registered Nurse,

she worked for three and a half years

on the detox ward at Denver General

Hospital and was the Head Nurse on

the Jail Ward there for six years. She

worked with Visiting Nurses for many

years and last renewed her nursing

license at age 82.



Carolyn married Mike Naughton in

2002. Mike passed away in 2004.

Carolyn enjoyed gardening and travel.

She always enjoyed time with relatives

and was a regular at Reiff Family

Reunions in Kansas. She told stories

of growing up on the farm during the

Depression, chores on the farm before

going to school, breaking horses, and

being the chug-a-lug champion at K

State.



She enjoyed sewing and was an

excellent cook, known for her banana

bread, hucklebucks and famous jello

desserts. She was a devoted sports

fan, and followed the Denver Broncos,

Colorado Rockies, and the University

of Colorado, Kansas State and University

of Kansas football and basketball

teams.



Carolyn was preceded in death by

her sisters Betty West and Yevonne

Reed and her brothers Thomas William

Stein and Leonard Stein. She is

survived by her four children, Sheryl

Delgado, Bart Emery, Kurt Emery and

Shawn Harberg, nine grandchildren

and eight great-grandchildren.

Carolyn donated her body to the

University of Colorado School of

Medicine.



A memorial service will be held at

11:00am on March 21st at The Rock

Community Church, 12472 W. Belleview

