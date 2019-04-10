Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia Ashley Wells. View Sign

Cecilia (Ceci) Ashley Wells, 76, from Castle Rock, CO, passed away peacefully at her home and surrounded by family on the morning of April 8, 2019. Cecilia Kent Ashley was born in Denver, CO February 13, 1943 to Frank Melville Ashley and Lucille Ravenscroft Brown. Her very early years were spent in Idaho Springs (1944) and then Aspen, Colorado where her father, Frank, managed the Aspen Ski Corporation until 1946. The family returned to Denver in 1946 when Frank was appointed manager of

Winter Park Ski Area.



Ceci enjoyed her wonderful childhood in Denver growing up with her two sisters, Teal and Carol, her brother Frank, and good friends Gretchen and Ann. She attended Dora Moore and Morey Junior High Schools and then Kent Country Day School (now Kent Denver) for high school, where she became good friends with Wendy Wells. Wendy introduced Ceci to her brother, Peter Curt Wells – and a romance eventually began. Ceci entered Mills College in Oakland, CA and graduated in 1966.



Pete and Ceci married on July, 1, 1967 and moved to West Harford, CT where both Pete and Ceci were teachers for several years. They moved back to Denver in 1970. Ceci continued her work in the school system, sometimes teaching and sometimes as an administrative assistant. She would work on and off in the Denver Public Schools until her retirement in 2013. On November 22, 1970, Pete and Ceci welcomed their first child, Jonathan (JD) and on March 24, 1972 a daughter, Debby, arrived.





Ceci and Pete lived in their southwest Denver home for 31 years until their move to Castle Rock in 2001, where she remained until her passing. The first of three granddaughters came in 1999: Caitlin Wells. Jamie Wells arrived in 2002, Maia Macek in 2003 and finally a grandson, Mason Macek, in 2005. Her greatest joys were traveling with family, regular fellowship with friends, and participating in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She cheered them on in their various careers, sporting events, and endeavors, blessing their lives on a daily basis.



Pete and Ceci joined St. Phillip and St. James Church in Denver in the early 70's and attended regularly. Since their move to Castle Rock, they found a new church home at New Hope Presbyterian where she was involved as a counter and made many new friends. Ceci was always a gentle, loving soul with a giving heart and a selfless attitude. She was always thinking of others and willing to help those in need. It showed how many lives she had blessed in different ways over the years when, in her last few

months, so many people reached out wanting to return the favor in her hour of need.



Surviving Ceci is her husband, Peter Wells of Castle Rock, CO; son, Jonathan (Rebecca) Wells of Castle Rock, CO; and daughter Debby (Craig) Macek of Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, Ceci is survived by three siblings, Carol (Jim) Golden of Westminster, CO; Teal (Leonard) Burhenn of Centennial, CO; Frank Ashley of Denver, CO; She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jamie and Caitlin Wells and Maia and Mason Macek. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucille.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Cecilia Wells.



Memorial service will take place on April 15, 2019 at 11:00am at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 3737 New Hope Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109. A memorial lunch to follow immediately after the service at New Hope. Cecilia (Ceci) Ashley Wells, 76, from Castle Rock, CO, passed away peacefully at her home and surrounded by family on the morning of April 8, 2019. Cecilia Kent Ashley was born in Denver, CO February 13, 1943 to Frank Melville Ashley and Lucille Ravenscroft Brown. Her very early years were spent in Idaho Springs (1944) and then Aspen, Colorado where her father, Frank, managed the Aspen Ski Corporation until 1946. The family returned to Denver in 1946 when Frank was appointed manager ofWinter Park Ski Area.Ceci enjoyed her wonderful childhood in Denver growing up with her two sisters, Teal and Carol, her brother Frank, and good friends Gretchen and Ann. She attended Dora Moore and Morey Junior High Schools and then Kent Country Day School (now Kent Denver) for high school, where she became good friends with Wendy Wells. Wendy introduced Ceci to her brother, Peter Curt Wells – and a romance eventually began. Ceci entered Mills College in Oakland, CA and graduated in 1966.Pete and Ceci married on July, 1, 1967 and moved to West Harford, CT where both Pete and Ceci were teachers for several years. They moved back to Denver in 1970. Ceci continued her work in the school system, sometimes teaching and sometimes as an administrative assistant. She would work on and off in the Denver Public Schools until her retirement in 2013. On November 22, 1970, Pete and Ceci welcomed their first child, Jonathan (JD) and on March 24, 1972 a daughter, Debby, arrived.Ceci and Pete lived in their southwest Denver home for 31 years until their move to Castle Rock in 2001, where she remained until her passing. The first of three granddaughters came in 1999: Caitlin Wells. Jamie Wells arrived in 2002, Maia Macek in 2003 and finally a grandson, Mason Macek, in 2005. Her greatest joys were traveling with family, regular fellowship with friends, and participating in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She cheered them on in their various careers, sporting events, and endeavors, blessing their lives on a daily basis.Pete and Ceci joined St. Phillip and St. James Church in Denver in the early 70's and attended regularly. Since their move to Castle Rock, they found a new church home at New Hope Presbyterian where she was involved as a counter and made many new friends. Ceci was always a gentle, loving soul with a giving heart and a selfless attitude. She was always thinking of others and willing to help those in need. It showed how many lives she had blessed in different ways over the years when, in her last fewmonths, so many people reached out wanting to return the favor in her hour of need.Surviving Ceci is her husband, Peter Wells of Castle Rock, CO; son, Jonathan (Rebecca) Wells of Castle Rock, CO; and daughter Debby (Craig) Macek of Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, Ceci is survived by three siblings, Carol (Jim) Golden of Westminster, CO; Teal (Leonard) Burhenn of Centennial, CO; Frank Ashley of Denver, CO; She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jamie and Caitlin Wells and Maia and Mason Macek. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucille.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Cecilia Wells. https://donate3.cancer.org Memorial service will take place on April 15, 2019 at 11:00am at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 3737 New Hope Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109. A memorial lunch to follow immediately after the service at New Hope. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 10 to May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.