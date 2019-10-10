Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Dean Atkinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chuck (Charlie to his family)

passed away of natural

causes on August 18, 2019,

at his home in Arvada.

Born March 7, 1949 in Denver,

he was the third child

and only son of Frances

J. (Kaiser) and Charles S. Atkinson.



He graduated from Arvada West

High School in 1967, and attended

Colorado State University for two

years before enlisting in the Army in

1969 and proudly serving his country

as a Military Policeman in Saigon

during the Vietnam war. Upon his

return, he completed his accounting

degree at CSU and obtained his CPA

license. His exceptional intelligence

and math skills served him well and

he had a long and interesting career

with the IRS.



Chuck was always motivated to do

the right thing in every situation.

When his father became ill, he moved

back to Colorado to help his parents.

After his father died and his mother

lost most of her eyesight, he lovingly

cared for her for 20 years until she

passed at the age 98. His favorite daily

caretaking "duty" was telling Mom a

joke to make sure she laughed every

single day.



Chuck had a quick mind and quirky

sense of humor. He delighted

in delivering dumb jokes

based on smart wordplay.

He was famous for deadpan

delivery and feigned

surprise when his listener

didn't "catch on" right

away. He loved all sports

and played baseball and golf until his

body said it was time to quit. Days

spent on the golf course with his buddies

were some of his favorite times.

He was a die hard Denver Broncos

Fan, and with two sisters living in Boise,

he became an ardent Boise State

University Broncos fan. Chuck could

not carry a tune (according to everyone

who heard him sing) but we will

truly miss his annual birthday phone

call and painfully off-key rendition of

Happy Birthday.



Charlie is remembered with love

by his sisters: June (Art) Smith, Anne

Chambers, and Janet Atkinson (Pat

Flaherty), his nephews/niece: Scott

Shook, Tom (Adelaide) Shook, Kacie

(Travis) Blake, his great nephews/

nieces: Charlie, Samantha, Corbin,

Alexandria, Beau, Isabella and Benjamin,

his former wife: MaryAnn, with

whom he remained friends, his golfing

buddies/good friends: Phil, Scott

and Maury. Per his request no service

Chuck (Charlie to his family)passed away of naturalcauses on August 18, 2019,at his home in Arvada.Born March 7, 1949 in Denver,he was the third childand only son of FrancesJ. (Kaiser) and Charles S. Atkinson.He graduated from Arvada WestHigh School in 1967, and attendedColorado State University for twoyears before enlisting in the Army in1969 and proudly serving his countryas a Military Policeman in Saigonduring the Vietnam war. Upon hisreturn, he completed his accountingdegree at CSU and obtained his CPAlicense. His exceptional intelligenceand math skills served him well andhe had a long and interesting careerwith the IRS.Chuck was always motivated to dothe right thing in every situation.When his father became ill, he movedback to Colorado to help his parents.After his father died and his motherlost most of her eyesight, he lovinglycared for her for 20 years until shepassed at the age 98. His favorite dailycaretaking "duty" was telling Mom ajoke to make sure she laughed everysingle day.Chuck had a quick mind and quirkysense of humor. He delightedin delivering dumb jokesbased on smart wordplay.He was famous for deadpandelivery and feignedsurprise when his listenerdidn't "catch on" rightaway. He loved all sportsand played baseball and golf until hisbody said it was time to quit. Daysspent on the golf course with his buddieswere some of his favorite times.He was a die hard Denver BroncosFan, and with two sisters living in Boise,he became an ardent Boise StateUniversity Broncos fan. Chuck couldnot carry a tune (according to everyonewho heard him sing) but we willtruly miss his annual birthday phonecall and painfully off-key rendition ofHappy Birthday.Charlie is remembered with loveby his sisters: June (Art) Smith, AnneChambers, and Janet Atkinson (PatFlaherty), his nephews/niece: ScottShook, Tom (Adelaide) Shook, Kacie(Travis) Blake, his great nephews/nieces: Charlie, Samantha, Corbin,Alexandria, Beau, Isabella and Benjamin,his former wife: MaryAnn, withwhom he remained friends, his golfingbuddies/good friends: Phil, Scottand Maury. Per his request no servicewill be held.

