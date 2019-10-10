Chuck (Charlie to his family)
passed away of natural
causes on August 18, 2019,
at his home in Arvada.
Born March 7, 1949 in Denver,
he was the third child
and only son of Frances
J. (Kaiser) and Charles S. Atkinson.
He graduated from Arvada West
High School in 1967, and attended
Colorado State University for two
years before enlisting in the Army in
1969 and proudly serving his country
as a Military Policeman in Saigon
during the Vietnam war. Upon his
return, he completed his accounting
degree at CSU and obtained his CPA
license. His exceptional intelligence
and math skills served him well and
he had a long and interesting career
with the IRS.
Chuck was always motivated to do
the right thing in every situation.
When his father became ill, he moved
back to Colorado to help his parents.
After his father died and his mother
lost most of her eyesight, he lovingly
cared for her for 20 years until she
passed at the age 98. His favorite daily
caretaking "duty" was telling Mom a
joke to make sure she laughed every
single day.
Chuck had a quick mind and quirky
sense of humor. He delighted
in delivering dumb jokes
based on smart wordplay.
He was famous for deadpan
delivery and feigned
surprise when his listener
didn't "catch on" right
away. He loved all sports
and played baseball and golf until his
body said it was time to quit. Days
spent on the golf course with his buddies
were some of his favorite times.
He was a die hard Denver Broncos
Fan, and with two sisters living in Boise,
he became an ardent Boise State
University Broncos fan. Chuck could
not carry a tune (according to everyone
who heard him sing) but we will
truly miss his annual birthday phone
call and painfully off-key rendition of
Happy Birthday.
Charlie is remembered with love
by his sisters: June (Art) Smith, Anne
Chambers, and Janet Atkinson (Pat
Flaherty), his nephews/niece: Scott
Shook, Tom (Adelaide) Shook, Kacie
(Travis) Blake, his great nephews/
nieces: Charlie, Samantha, Corbin,
Alexandria, Beau, Isabella and Benjamin,
his former wife: MaryAnn, with
whom he remained friends, his golfing
buddies/good friends: Phil, Scott
and Maury. Per his request no service
will be held.
