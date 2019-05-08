Service Information Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care 13436 West Arbor Place Littleton , CO 80127 (720)-344-8565 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Nelson Smith, 84, passed away on May 2, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, following a seven-year battle with ovarian cancer. Charlotte was born on December 28, 1934, in Roswell, New Mexico. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1952, and married Warren Smith the same year. They had three children, Shelly, Wesley, and Suzanne. In addition to raising her family, Charlotte worked as a secretary for the Roswell Independent School District for 20 years. Charlotte and Warren moved to Colorado in 2000 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Charlotte was an active church member throughout her life, at the First Christian Church in Roswell and South Suburban Christian Church in Littleton. She has been a valued member of several social organizations, including Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Red Hats, and she enjoyed playing dominoes and canasta with her friends. She was an avid reader, a cherished friend, and her passion was caring for her family. Charlotte and Warren were married for 57 years, until his death in 2010. She is survived by her three children and five grandchildren, Monica and Evan Smith Acuña, and Max, Megan, and Mikayla Lavaux. She will be deeply missed by all. Viewing will be held at South Suburban Christian Church, 7275 S. Broadway, Littleton, CO at 10:30 on Friday, May 10, followed by services at 11:00 am. Interment to follow. Memorial donations can be made to the church or to the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at the University of Denver in her honor. Condolences to the Smith family can be made on Charlotte's Tribute Wall at

Charlotte Nelson Smith, 84, passed away on May 2, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, following a seven-year battle with ovarian cancer. Charlotte was born on December 28, 1934, in Roswell, New Mexico. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1952, and married Warren Smith the same year. They had three children, Shelly, Wesley, and Suzanne. In addition to raising her family, Charlotte worked as a secretary for the Roswell Independent School District for 20 years. Charlotte and Warren moved to Colorado in 2000 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Charlotte was an active church member throughout her life, at the First Christian Church in Roswell and South Suburban Christian Church in Littleton. She has been a valued member of several social organizations, including Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Red Hats, and she enjoyed playing dominoes and canasta with her friends. She was an avid reader, a cherished friend, and her passion was caring for her family. Charlotte and Warren were married for 57 years, until his death in 2010. She is survived by her three children and five grandchildren, Monica and Evan Smith Acuña, and Max, Megan, and Mikayla Lavaux. She will be deeply missed by all. Viewing will be held at South Suburban Christian Church, 7275 S. Broadway, Littleton, CO at 10:30 on Friday, May 10, followed by services at 11:00 am. Interment to follow. Memorial donations can be made to the church or to the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at the University of Denver in her honor.

