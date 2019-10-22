Christian Redman
(C Troop, 1986-1989)
passed away on October
5, 2019 after a three
year fight with cancer.
He served in the Border
Legion as a 19D Scout,
first in C Troop and then
at Border Operations.
Chris was an accomplished
Bradley crewman
and gunner, and
he was known for his
natural ability in the field, whether
at the Border, maneuvering through
the German countryside, or during
gunnery training and certifications at
Wildflecken and Grafenwoehr. Chris
fondly spoke of his days in the Cold
Steel, especially as the driver for then-
First Sergeant (now SGM, Ret.) Roy
Sampson.
An avid motorcyclist, Chris enjoyed
riding all over the US; he was especially
happy when he shared adventures
with his Army buddies from
the Blackhorse. He also loved to meet
friends and spend time in Key West,
FL, especially while under the "supervision"
of former Cold Steel Troopers
such as retired CSM Curtis "CC"
Brown and MSG Jim Oldenburg.
After service in the Army, Chris
chose a career in Law Enforcement,
eventually rising to be Chief of the
City of Hurstbourne Acres Police Department
in Jefferson County, KY. He
then retired to be with his family in
Parker, CO for the past 5 years, where
he started and ran a construction
company until his illness forced him
to stop working.
Christian was very active
in the 11th Armored
Cavalry Regiment's
Blackhorse Association,
where he helped build
the Gold Vault Chapter,
and he was a key
contributor to the 2013
Regimental Reunion in
Louisville, KY. Christian
was also one of the
founders of the Cold
Steel Scholarship, which is a part of
the Blackhorse Association Scholarship
program.
Chris is survived by his father, Command
Master Chief David Redman
(USN, Ret.) and mother Jacquelyn;
sisters Jennifer Redman Campbell
and Susan Jeanette Redman; and his
beloved daughter Alexis Rae Redman.
Services were held at Fort Logan National
Cemetery, 4400 Kenyon Ave., in
Denver, on October 17, 2019, after an
escorted procession from the Horan
& McConaty Funeral Home, 5303 East
County Line Rd., in Centennial.
In lieu of flowers, the family has
asked that any remembrances be
donated to the Cold Steel Scholarship
Fund of the Blackhorse Association,
in memory of Christian Redman.
Details may be found at https://www.
blackhorse.org/scholarships/.
The Blackhorse Association recently
featured Chris in its May 2019 E-News.
Please take a moment to look back at
Chris's last ride.
https://www.blackhorse.org/enews-
may-2019/
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019