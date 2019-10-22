Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christian Redman. View Sign Service Information Horan & McConaty 5303 East County Line Road Centennial , CO 80122 (303)-221-0030 Send Flowers Obituary

Christian Redman

(C Troop, 1986-1989)

passed away on October

5, 2019 after a three

year fight with cancer.

He served in the Border

Legion as a 19D Scout,

first in C Troop and then

at Border Operations.

Chris was an accomplished

Bradley crewman

and gunner, and

he was known for his

natural ability in the field, whether

at the Border, maneuvering through

the German countryside, or during

gunnery training and certifications at

Wildflecken and Grafenwoehr. Chris

fondly spoke of his days in the Cold

Steel, especially as the driver for then-

First Sergeant (now SGM, Ret.) Roy

Sampson.



An avid motorcyclist, Chris enjoyed

riding all over the US; he was especially

happy when he shared adventures

with his Army buddies from

the Blackhorse. He also loved to meet

friends and spend time in Key West,

FL, especially while under the "supervision"

of former Cold Steel Troopers

such as retired CSM Curtis "CC"

Brown and MSG Jim Oldenburg.

After service in the Army, Chris

chose a career in Law Enforcement,

eventually rising to be Chief of the

City of Hurstbourne Acres Police Department

in Jefferson County, KY. He

then retired to be with his family in

Parker, CO for the past 5 years, where

he started and ran a construction

company until his illness forced him

to stop working.



Christian was very active

in the 11th Armored

Cavalry Regiment's

Blackhorse Association,

where he helped build

the Gold Vault Chapter,

and he was a key

contributor to the 2013

Regimental Reunion in

Louisville, KY. Christian

was also one of the

founders of the Cold

Steel Scholarship, which is a part of

the Blackhorse Association Scholarship

program.



Chris is survived by his father, Command

Master Chief David Redman

(USN, Ret.) and mother Jacquelyn;

sisters Jennifer Redman Campbell

and Susan Jeanette Redman; and his

beloved daughter Alexis Rae Redman.

Services were held at Fort Logan National

Cemetery, 4400 Kenyon Ave., in

Denver, on October 17, 2019, after an

escorted procession from the Horan

& McConaty Funeral Home, 5303 East

County Line Rd., in Centennial.



In lieu of flowers, the family has

asked that any remembrances be

donated to the Cold Steel Scholarship

Fund of the Blackhorse Association,

in memory of Christian Redman.

Details may be found at https://www.

blackhorse.org/scholarships/.

The Blackhorse Association recently

featured Chris in its May 2019 E-News.

Please take a moment to look back at

Chris's last ride.

https://www.blackhorse.org/enews-

